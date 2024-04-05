The Best Live Music This Weekend in the NYC Area

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, April 5
- Drake, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk at Prudential Center
- Olivia Rodrigo, the Breeders at Madison Square Garden
- Magnetic Fields at the Town Hall
- Caroline Rose, Metropolis Ensemble, La Force at Brooklyn Steel
- Destroyer (solo), Lightning Dust at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Intervals, Hail the Sun, Body Thief, Makari at Irving Plaza
- The Bouncing Souls (acoustic), Vinnie Caruana at Brooklyn Made
- Shovels & Rope, Al Olender at White Eagle Hall
- San Fermin, Mutual Benefit at Racket NYC
- Bang Yong-guk at Warsaw•
- Christian Kuria at the Bowery Ballroom
- The Sadies at Union Pool
- Conan, Psychic Trash at Trans-Pecos
- Darkest Hour, I Am, Filth Is Eternal, Somnuri at the Meadows
- Um, Jennifer? at the Sultan Room
- Haley Blais, Charlie Houston at Elsewhere Zone One
- The Terrapin Family Band, Nicki Bluhm & Scott Law at Brooklyn Bowl
- Snow Strippers, Slimesito, DRES, Suzy Sheer at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Flight Facilities at the Knockdown Center
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, April 6
- Olivia Rodrigo, the Breeders at Madison Square Garden
- Gilberto Santa Rosa at Radio City Music Hall
- Laura Pausini at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
- Joe Satriani & Steve Vai at the Beacon Theatre
- Craig Taborn at David Geffen Hall
- Chau at the Kings Theatre
- Magnetic Fields at the Town Hall
- VNV Nation, Traitrs at Irving Plaza
- The Strumbellas, Certainly So at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Giant Rooks, Friedberg at Warsaw
- The Bouncing Souls aboard the Liberty Belle
- Melba Moore, Kathy Sledge at the David Rubenstein Atrium
- Glass Beach, Arcadia Grey, Fleece Kawasaki at the Gramercy Theatre
- Sarah and the Sundays, Breakup Shoes at the Bowery Ballroom
- Too Many Zooz, Michael Wilbur at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Vio-Lence, Exhorder, Deceased, Mortal Wound at Brooklyn Monarch
- Richard Thompson at My Father’s Place
- The Chapin Sisters, Leslie Graves at the Francis Kite Club
- Julian Velard, Paul Loren at le Poisson Rouge
- Bootblacks, Rare DM, Black Rose Burning, Alice Gift at Brooklyn Made
- ThxSoMch at Mercury Lounge
- Tempt, Kore Rozzik at Mercury Lounge
- Runnner, Bones Forever at Purgatory
- Reyna Tropical at Public Records
- Mike Stern at Drom• titsdickass (TDA), the Dutch Kills, November Girl, Bromine at Berlin• Gabe Lee at Café Wha?
- Shybaby, High Waisted, Homade at the Broadway
- Jack Thistle at Ulysses Folk House
- Ricky Stein at Pete’s Candy Store
- The Felix Slim Band at Skinny Dennis
- Band of Others, Drip 2.0, Tsunami of Sound at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- The Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues
Sunday, April 7
- Adam Ant, the English Beat at the Palladium Times Square
- Pat Metheny at 92NY
- Ben Ari at the Kings Theatre
- The Bouncing Souls aboard the Liberty Belle
- Tiny Habits at Irving Plaza
- Jorma Kaukonen & Friends at City Winery NYC
- Shelter, CIV, livebomb at the Bowery Ballroom
- Richard Thompson at My Father’s Place
- Twin Tribes, Urban Heat, Dancing Plague at le Poisson Rouge
- Jeffrey Martin, Lily Talmers at the Sultan Room
- Sunday School w. Binky Griptite at the Bitter End
- Daniel Kleederman, Miriam Elhajli at the Scratcher Bar
- Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues