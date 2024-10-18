This Weekend in the NYC Area Rocks

Everynight Charley recommends the following 90+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Consult the website or social media of the venue to confirm ticket availability, opening of doors, show times, location and directions, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, October 18

Billie Eilish, Nat & Alex Wolff at Madison Square Garden

Shawn Mendes at the Brooklyn Paramount

XG at the Theater at Madison Square Garden

Inhaler, Benches at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Rufus Wainwright at Café Carlyle

Jesse McCartney at the Beacon Theatre

Opeth, Tribulation at the Kings Theatre

Julian Casablancas & the Voidz, Crack Cloud at the Apollo Theater

Vince Staples at Terminal 5

Rubén Blades w. Boca Livre & Editus Ensemble at Jazz at Lincoln Center Rose Theater

ANOHNI and the Johnsons at the Brooklyn Academy of Music

Richard Thompson at the Town Hall

Salute at Brooklyn Steel

Illuminati Hotties, Daffo at the Bowery Ballroom

Billy Bragg, Steven Page at Webster Hall

Bunt. at Webster Hall

Gioll & Assia, Joplyn at Irving Plaza

Low Cut Connie, Bobby Mahoney, the Hickoids at White Eagle Hall

Laszewo, Geller, Distant Matter at Warsaw

Colony House at Baby’s All Right

Robert Glasper X Marsha Ambrosius at the Blue Note

Coalesce, Cave In, Eye Flys at the Meadows

Tanukichan, Villagerrr at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Being Dead, Sex Week, Blood at Brooklyn Made

Rival Schools, Webbed Wing, Glom, Hollow Suns at Brooklyn Bowl

Alex Warren, Michael Sanzone at Racket NYC

Céu, Paul Beaubrun at le Poisson Rouge

State Faults, Massa Nera, Hundreds of AU, Fake Pollocks, Burial Dance at the Woodshop

The Underwater Sunshine Festival: The Pat McGee Band, Red Wanting Blue, Mary Shelley, Loose Buttons, Kids That Fly at the Bowery Electric

The Underwater Sunshine Festival: Goldpine, Brendan Daniel, the Whispering Tree at the Map Room at the Bowery Electric

Jason Ricci & JJ Appleton at the Bitter End

Joe Taino at the Bitter End

Recreational Outrage, Deadly Skies, Momsomnia, Fischer/Walsh Conspiracy at Otto’s Shrunken Head

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, October 19

Maggie Rogers, Ryan Beatty at Madison Square Garden

Barak at Barclays Center

Sturgill Simpson, Durand Jones at Forest Hills Stadium

Rufus Wainwright at Café Carlyle

Joan Baez at Prudential Hall

Orville Peck, Nikki Lane, Vincent Neil Emerson at the Brooklyn Paramount

Enter Shikari, You Me at Six, Yours Truly at Palladium Times Square

Rubén Blades w. Boca Livre & Editus Ensemble at Jazz at Lincoln Center Rose Theater

ANOHNI and the Johnsons at the Brooklyn Academy of Music

Eli & Fur at Brooklyn Steel

Aluna, Coco & Breezy, Papi Juice at the Knockdown Center

Tokimonsta at Webster Hall

Fit for an Autopsy, Bodysnatcher, Distant, Sylosis at Irving Plaza

The Ready Set, Emlyn, Dreamfone, Night Glitch at le Poisson Rouge

Hania Rani at Warsaw

GEL, MSPAINT, Destiny Bond at the Bowery Ballroom

Cimafunk, La Tribu at Sony Hall

Acid Mothers Temple, Oog Bogo at TV Eye

Veggi at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Midlife, Shadow Show at the Brooklyn Bowl

Coalesce, Cave In, Nø Man at the Meadows

Robert Glasper X Doobie Powell at the Blue Note

Drop Nineteens, Olivia O. at Brooklyn Made

The Obsessed, Restless Spirit at Union Pool

The Junco Partners at the Bitter End

The Underwater Sunshine Festival: Love Jones, Newski, Jordan Dean, Prince of Eden, Medium Bear, Ferry Townes at the Bowery Electric

The Underwater Sunshine Festival: Phin, Matt Walden, Melody Federer at the Map Room at the Bowery Electric

Michael T & the Vanities, Steve Krebs & the Maynard G’s, the Hasbros, Jones Crusher, the Brunettes at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Sunday, October 20