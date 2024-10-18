This Weekend in the NYC Area Rocks

Everynight Charley recommends the following 90+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Consult the website or social media of the venue to confirm ticket availability, opening of doors, show times, location and directions, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, October 18
- Billie Eilish, Nat & Alex Wolff at Madison Square Garden
- Shawn Mendes at the Brooklyn Paramount
- XG at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
- Inhaler, Benches at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Rufus Wainwright at Café Carlyle
- Jesse McCartney at the Beacon Theatre
- Opeth, Tribulation at the Kings Theatre
- Julian Casablancas & the Voidz, Crack Cloud at the Apollo Theater
- Vince Staples at Terminal 5
- Rubén Blades w. Boca Livre & Editus Ensemble at Jazz at Lincoln Center Rose Theater
- ANOHNI and the Johnsons at the Brooklyn Academy of Music
- Richard Thompson at the Town Hall
- Salute at Brooklyn Steel
- Illuminati Hotties, Daffo at the Bowery Ballroom
- Billy Bragg, Steven Page at Webster Hall
- Bunt. at Webster Hall
- Gioll & Assia, Joplyn at Irving Plaza
- Low Cut Connie, Bobby Mahoney, the Hickoids at White Eagle Hall
- Laszewo, Geller, Distant Matter at Warsaw
- Colony House at Baby’s All Right
- Robert Glasper X Marsha Ambrosius at the Blue Note
- Coalesce, Cave In, Eye Flys at the Meadows
- Tanukichan, Villagerrr at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Being Dead, Sex Week, Blood at Brooklyn Made
- Rival Schools, Webbed Wing, Glom, Hollow Suns at Brooklyn Bowl
- Alex Warren, Michael Sanzone at Racket NYC
- Céu, Paul Beaubrun at le Poisson Rouge
- State Faults, Massa Nera, Hundreds of AU, Fake Pollocks, Burial Dance at the Woodshop
- The Underwater Sunshine Festival: The Pat McGee Band, Red Wanting Blue, Mary Shelley, Loose Buttons, Kids That Fly at the Bowery Electric
- The Underwater Sunshine Festival: Goldpine, Brendan Daniel, the Whispering Tree at the Map Room at the Bowery Electric
- Jason Ricci & JJ Appleton at the Bitter End
- Joe Taino at the Bitter End
- Recreational Outrage, Deadly Skies, Momsomnia, Fischer/Walsh Conspiracy at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, October 19
- Maggie Rogers, Ryan Beatty at Madison Square Garden
- Barak at Barclays Center
- Sturgill Simpson, Durand Jones at Forest Hills Stadium
- Rufus Wainwright at Café Carlyle
- Joan Baez at Prudential Hall
- Orville Peck, Nikki Lane, Vincent Neil Emerson at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Enter Shikari, You Me at Six, Yours Truly at Palladium Times Square
- Rubén Blades w. Boca Livre & Editus Ensemble at Jazz at Lincoln Center Rose Theater
- ANOHNI and the Johnsons at the Brooklyn Academy of Music
- Eli & Fur at Brooklyn Steel
- Aluna, Coco & Breezy, Papi Juice at the Knockdown Center
- Tokimonsta at Webster Hall
- Fit for an Autopsy, Bodysnatcher, Distant, Sylosis at Irving Plaza
- The Ready Set, Emlyn, Dreamfone, Night Glitch at le Poisson Rouge
- Hania Rani at Warsaw
- GEL, MSPAINT, Destiny Bond at the Bowery Ballroom
- Cimafunk, La Tribu at Sony Hall
- Acid Mothers Temple, Oog Bogo at TV Eye
- Veggi at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Midlife, Shadow Show at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Coalesce, Cave In, Nø Man at the Meadows
- Robert Glasper X Doobie Powell at the Blue Note
- Drop Nineteens, Olivia O. at Brooklyn Made
- The Obsessed, Restless Spirit at Union Pool
- The Junco Partners at the Bitter End
- The Underwater Sunshine Festival: Love Jones, Newski, Jordan Dean, Prince of Eden, Medium Bear, Ferry Townes at the Bowery Electric
- The Underwater Sunshine Festival: Phin, Matt Walden, Melody Federer at the Map Room at the Bowery Electric
- Michael T & the Vanities, Steve Krebs & the Maynard G’s, the Hasbros, Jones Crusher, the Brunettes at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Sunday, October 20
- Maggie Rogers, Ryan Beatty at Madison Square Garden
- Todd Rundgren at the Town Hall
- Orville Peck, Nikki Lane, Vincent Neil Emerson at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Dehd, This Is Lorelei at Brooklyn Steel
- Maria Becerra at Terminal 5
- Protest the Hero, Kaonashi, ’68 at Warsaw
- Cortex at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Undeath, Kruelty, Gates to Hell, Torture at the Meadows
- Elmiene at Irving Plaza
- Robert Glasper, Doobie Powell at the Blue Note
- Papadosio, Malakai at Sony Hall
- Madison Ryann Ward at the Bowery Ballroom
- Cortex at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Wesley Stace’s Cabinet of Wonders w. Sadie DuPuis, Michele Filgate, Dave Hill, Freedy Johnston, Kenice Mobley, Seth Rogovoy, Josh Rouse, Walter Salas-Humara, Michael Arthur at City Winery NYC
- The Dan Band at le Poisson Rouge
- Amy Rigby, Greta Keating at the Loft at City Winery
- Molly Parden, Eliza Edens, Louisa Stancioff at Purgatory
- Dale Hollow, Marley Hale at Baby’s All Right
- Swami and the Bed of Nails, Licks at Baby’s All Right
- John Douglas, Lauren Calve at Cafe Wha?
- Bentley Robles at Elsewhere Zone One
- Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- The Hickoids, Labretta Suede and the Motel 6, the Ghost Wolves at the Bowery Electric
- The Hipp Pipps, Rocket J & the 88s, the Ben Dumm Three at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Jason Ewald & Friends at Pangea Front Lounge
- The Irish Seisiún at the 11th St. Bar