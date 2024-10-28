Olivia Rodrigo sold out not one, not two, not three, but four nights at Madison Square Garden this past spring. The World’s Most Famous Arena holds some 18,000 people per concert, which means around 72,000 fans attended the New York City dates of the GUTS World Tour. (Us, too!)

Listen, we are not a math organization, so we can’t put real numbers or statistics on this, but we’d like to think that quite a lot of those 72,000 livies – as Olivia affectionally calls her fans – took mass transit to get to the show, which includes the infamous NYC subway system. (It does run underneath the arena, after all!) Now, imagine if those fans had Olivia specific MetroCards, public transportation passes in the perfect shade of SOUR and GUTS purple, and MTA cards with the popstar’s face and illustrious brand collaboration plastered all over it. Go ahead, just imagine it.

Would it look something like this?

Photo of Olivia Rodrigo by Rahul Bhatt / Courtesy of Hustle&Co.

Well, you don’t have to imagine, because it’s here. Was your vision correct? Is this the most perfect MetroCard for a fan of the “vampire” songstress or what? They are available today at the below NYC subway platforms and their respective vending machines:

34 St-Herald Square [ B D F M N Q R W ]

] 14 St-Union Square [ L N Q R W 4 5 6 ]

] Times Square-42 St [ N Q R W S 1 2 3 7 ]

] 149 St-Grand Concourse [ 2 4 5 ]

] Jay St-MetroTech [ A C F R ]

] 74 St-Broadway [ 7 ]

] Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Av [A C F R]

This special, city-centric campaign ties everything together: Sony’s collaboration with the star for her signature edition of LinkBuds Fit (which were specifically crafted with the listeners in mind by both herself and her acclaimed producer Dan Nigro; pre-order here), the MTA’s second-to-last run of customized, printed cards (as they head toward finalizing their contactless fare system), and Olivia Rodrigo’s evident love for the Big Apple (four electric nights at MSG + the filming of her spunky Sony ad = true love).

Photos courtesy of Hustle&Co.and Sony.

“To be on one of the last-ever custom MetroCards is super cool. I had so much fun shooting my Sony campaign on the New York City subway. I can’t wait to see my fans wearing these Sony LinkBuds designed in my favorite violet color,” she said in the press release for this limited edition run of MetroCards.

One of the taglines in conjunction with all of this is “For The Music.” Olivia Rodrigo is for the music, just like her earbuds are, and just like many of the earbud/headphone-wearing subway riders are, as well.

It’s the end of an era for the MTA’s physical MetroCards and for the GUTS World Tour, but it is still just the beginning of Olivia Rodrigo’s musical reign – these damn cool collaborations with the MTA and Sony are proof.