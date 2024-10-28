Awesome Live Music Through Halloween in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Consult the website or social media of the venue to confirm ticket availability, opening of doors, show times, location and directions, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

The following concerts, originally scheduled for this week, were postponed or canceled.

The Black Keys, the Head and the Heart at Madison Square Garden

Allison Russell, Kara Jackson at Webster Hall

Monday, October 28

Chase Atlantic, 24KGolden at Barclays Center

Bernadette Peters at Carnegie Hall

Ry X, Arny Margret at Warsaw

Omar Rudberg, Pebbles & TamTam at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Today Is the Day, Husbandry, Hoth, Zone at the Meadows

Marc Scibilia, Cassandra Coleman at the Hall at Elsewhere

Ra Ra Riot at Paulie Gee’s

Jordy Searcy, Theo Kandel at the Broadway

David Garfield at the Bitter End

T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Michael Hill

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

Tuesday, October 29

Kelsea Ballerini, Aly & AJ at Madison Square Garden

Omnipotent Youth Society at Terminal 5

Soul Asylum, the Juliana Hatfield Three at Webster Hall

Hinds, the Happy Return at Warsaw

Miss May I, In Hearts Wake, Traitors, Bloom at the Brooklyn Monarch

Zach Seabaugh at the Gramercy Theatre

Foxing, From Indian Lakes, Flycatcher at Racket NYC

Cirith Ungol, Sanhedrin at the Meadows

Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn at National Sawdust

Arc De Soleil at le Poisson Rouge

Brandi & the Alexanders, Cal Stamp, Grant Rossi at Berlin

Supremo Massiv & Friends at the 11th St. Bar

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Doc/Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, October 30

Cyndi Lauper, Elle King at Madison Square Garden

Leon Bridges, Hermanos Gutiérrez at Beacon Theatre

King Diamond, Myrkur, Overkill, Night Demon at the Kings Theatre

The String Cheese Incident, Stolen Gin at the Brooklyn Paramount

Dennis Lichtman and Jerron Paxton at Symphony Space

Catfish and the Bottlemen at Terminal 5

Tiago PZK at Brooklyn Steel

Four Year Strong, Free Throw, One Step Closer, Death Lens at Warsaw

Cassandra Jenkins at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Jean Dawson, Quadeca at Irving Plaza

Jordan Rakei, Katie Tupper at the Gramercy Theatre

Robert Glasper, Chris Dave, Derrick Hodge, Stefon Harris at Sony Hall

Beach Fossils, Water from Your Eyes, Lustsickpuppy, Mei Semones at the Brooklyn Monarch

Robyn Hitchcock, Imogen Clark at City Winery

Richard Lloyd Group, Short Porch, Kristin Flammio & the Pretty Bitchin at Union Pool

Pedrito Martinez at the Blue Note

The Mummies, the Gories, Kool Keith, the Mystery Lights, Acid Tongue, Big Girl, the Thing, Shilpa Ray, Tchotchke, Sid Simons, Tony & the Kiki, Abby Jeanne and the Shadowband, Evolfo, 95 Bulls, Alana Amram and the Rough Gems, Gnarcissists, Flasyd, Skorts, Frida Kill, Mala Vista, Balaclava, the Dracu-Las, Certain Death, Adult Human Females, Theophobia, Shop Talk, Wifeknife, Prints, the Royal Minks, Licks, Mighty Fine, the Knight Shades, Firewall, Gargoyle, Genuine Connection, Dita & the Hurricanes at the Knockdown Center

Nanpa Basico at Racket NYC

Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn at National Sawdust

Allegra Krieger, Greg Mendez at Baby’s All Right

Mireya Ramos at Arthur’s Tavern

Charles Spearin, Stephen Becker at the Owl

Napstamind at Rockwood Music Hall

Bastards of Fine Arts at the 11th St. Bar

Mulebone at the Ear Inn

Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Thursday, October 31 (Halloween)