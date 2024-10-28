Awesome Live Music Through Halloween in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Consult the website or social media of the venue to confirm ticket availability, opening of doors, show times, location and directions, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
The following concerts, originally scheduled for this week, were postponed or canceled.
- The Black Keys, the Head and the Heart at Madison Square Garden
- Allison Russell, Kara Jackson at Webster Hall
Monday, October 28
- Chase Atlantic, 24KGolden at Barclays Center
- Bernadette Peters at Carnegie Hall
- Ry X, Arny Margret at Warsaw
- Omar Rudberg, Pebbles & TamTam at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Today Is the Day, Husbandry, Hoth, Zone at the Meadows
- Marc Scibilia, Cassandra Coleman at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Ra Ra Riot at Paulie Gee’s
- Jordy Searcy, Theo Kandel at the Broadway
- David Garfield at the Bitter End
- T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Michael Hill
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
Tuesday, October 29
- Kelsea Ballerini, Aly & AJ at Madison Square Garden
- Omnipotent Youth Society at Terminal 5
- Soul Asylum, the Juliana Hatfield Three at Webster Hall
- Hinds, the Happy Return at Warsaw
- Miss May I, In Hearts Wake, Traitors, Bloom at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Zach Seabaugh at the Gramercy Theatre
- Foxing, From Indian Lakes, Flycatcher at Racket NYC
- Cirith Ungol, Sanhedrin at the Meadows
- Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn at National Sawdust
- Arc De Soleil at le Poisson Rouge
- Brandi & the Alexanders, Cal Stamp, Grant Rossi at Berlin
- Supremo Massiv & Friends at the 11th St. Bar
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Doc/Bryan Band at Terra Blues
Wednesday, October 30
- Cyndi Lauper, Elle King at Madison Square Garden
- Leon Bridges, Hermanos Gutiérrez at Beacon Theatre
- King Diamond, Myrkur, Overkill, Night Demon at the Kings Theatre
- The String Cheese Incident, Stolen Gin at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Dennis Lichtman and Jerron Paxton at Symphony Space
- Catfish and the Bottlemen at Terminal 5
- Tiago PZK at Brooklyn Steel
- Four Year Strong, Free Throw, One Step Closer, Death Lens at Warsaw
- Cassandra Jenkins at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Jean Dawson, Quadeca at Irving Plaza
- Jordan Rakei, Katie Tupper at the Gramercy Theatre
- Robert Glasper, Chris Dave, Derrick Hodge, Stefon Harris at Sony Hall
- Beach Fossils, Water from Your Eyes, Lustsickpuppy, Mei Semones at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Robyn Hitchcock, Imogen Clark at City Winery
- Richard Lloyd Group, Short Porch, Kristin Flammio & the Pretty Bitchin at Union Pool
- Pedrito Martinez at the Blue Note
- The Mummies, the Gories, Kool Keith, the Mystery Lights, Acid Tongue, Big Girl, the Thing, Shilpa Ray, Tchotchke, Sid Simons, Tony & the Kiki, Abby Jeanne and the Shadowband, Evolfo, 95 Bulls, Alana Amram and the Rough Gems, Gnarcissists, Flasyd, Skorts, Frida Kill, Mala Vista, Balaclava, the Dracu-Las, Certain Death, Adult Human Females, Theophobia, Shop Talk, Wifeknife, Prints, the Royal Minks, Licks, Mighty Fine, the Knight Shades, Firewall, Gargoyle, Genuine Connection, Dita & the Hurricanes at the Knockdown Center
- Nanpa Basico at Racket NYC
- Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn at National Sawdust
- Allegra Krieger, Greg Mendez at Baby’s All Right
- Mireya Ramos at Arthur’s Tavern
- Charles Spearin, Stephen Becker at the Owl
- Napstamind at Rockwood Music Hall
- Bastards of Fine Arts at the 11th St. Bar
- Mulebone at the Ear Inn
- Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
Thursday, October 31 (Halloween)
- Duran Duran at Madison Square Garden
- Latto, Mariah the Scientist, Karrahbooo at Barclays Center
- Leon Bridges, Hermanos Gutiérrez at Beacon Theatre
- King Diamond, Myrkur, Overkill, Night Demon at the Kings Theatre
- MisterWives, joan, Moody Joody at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Azealia Banks at Terminal 5
- Machine Girl, Snooper, Kill Alters at Brooklyn Steel
- The Dear Hunter, the Reign of Kindo, Redwood at Irving Plaza
- Touche Amore, Soul Glo, Portrayal of Guilt, Soft Blue Shimmer at Warsaw
- Phoneboy, Double Standard at Brooklyn Made
- Cloud Nothings, Equipment, Farmers Wife at Baby’s All Right
- Robert Glasper X Little Brother at the Blue Note
- The Pharcyde at Racket NYC
- Pretty Sick at the Bowery Ballroom
- Ian Sweet, OK Cowgirl at Baby’s All Right
- Too Many Zooz at le Poisson Rouge
- Murphy’s Law, Loosey at TV Eye
- Rebelmatic, Butterbrain, Winter Wolf, Preachermann & the Revival at the Bowery Electric
- Pinc Louds, A.B.E.L.A., Bold Doses at Nublu
- Sally Can’t Dance: The Cramps at the Bowery Electric
- Screamer Party at the 11th St. Bar