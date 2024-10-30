PREMIERE: the dt’s Sweet & Organic New Video for ‘Cherry’

David Cacciatore and Tom Losito are the dt’s. Coming out of Asbury Park, New Jersey, the power-pop-meets-alterative-rock duo are fun-loving and musically charged in all the right ways. Multi-instrumentalists who met at an open mic pre-pandemic, the dt’s were destined for the lively, energetic realness that comes from their combined talent and on-stage antics. Today we are thrilled to be premiering the music video for “Cherry,” a single they released this year and is sure to set their career ablaze.

It’s colorful, memorable garage rock with a level of professionalism that only truly collaboratively artists out of the Jersey Shore bubble can harness well. The feeling the song and video evoke is one of youth – empowered creativity and adolescent nostalgia. (And although filmed during the summer, the overarching vibe, if you will, is that of cool fireside nights in autumn with friends.) Check it out below and see what David and Tom themselves had to say.

“We are excited to release our new music video for our latest single, ‘Cherry’! We filmed the video in and around our band’s practice space in late summer. We wanted to capture the sunny, pure energy of the tune and our playful personalities. Our friend Thomas Garrigan shot the video, and our buddy Frank Lettieri Jr., who is our drummer on the track, did the editing. We packed in as many hooks as possible in this song to give it that short and crisp power-pop edge! The main riff and lyrical idea originated from Tom a handful of years ago. The song is centered around living and letting go of trivial burdens. Dave added killer slide work and harmonies, which rounded out the tune!”

Earlier this year, the band released “All In My Head” with an eighties-style music video in tow. We loved both and didn’t think that they could top it in the same year, but here we are, “Cherry” out now.

