Awesome Live Music for Mid-November in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, location and directions, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, November 15

Kacey Musgraves, Lord Huron, Nickel Creek at Barclays Center

St. Paul and the Broken Bones at the Blue Note

G-Eazy, IDK, Goody Grace, Lord Sko at Brooklyn Paramount

Kasablanca, Ocula, Otherwish at Brooklyn Steel

Slow Pulp, Full Body 2, Armlock at Webster Hall

Redferrin, Emily Zeck at the Bowery Ballroom

Illiterate Light, Palmyra at Brooklyn Made

JORDY, Siena Liggins, Madison Rose at Racket NYC

Antibalas, Toubab Krewe at Brooklyn Bowl

Durand Bernarr at Xanadu

Assembly of Dust at Mercury Lounge

Actors, Confines, Black Asteroid at le Poisson Rouge

Al Olender at Sleepwalk

Steve Conte, the Mommyheads, Steve Krebs & the Maynard G’s at the Bowery Electric

Catcher, Zastava, Autobahn at Mercury Lounge

Big Frank & Mike Smith, the Michael Hill Blues Trio at Stitch Bar & Blues

Bill Popp and the Tapes at Otto’s Shrunken Head

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, November 16

Kacey Musgraves, Lord Huron, Nickel Creek at Barclays Center

W.A.S.P., Armoured Saint at Hammerstein Ballroom

St. Paul and the Broken Bones at the Blue Note

Dillon Francis b2b Valentino Khan, Adventure Club, 4B b2b SAYMYNAME at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner

Sofi Tukker at Marquee

Qveen Herby at Terminal 5

Melt, Maris at Brooklyn Steel

Destroy Boys, Sasami, Chokecherry at Webster Hall

Palehound, Ratboys, Youbet at Warsaw

Vundabar, Courting at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Dylan Gossett, Waylon Wyatt at Irving Plaza

Dexter and the Moonrocks, Red Leather at the Hall at Elsewhere

Chat Pile, Mamaleek, Traindodge at le Poisson Rouge

Anthony Raneri, Nate Bergman at Brooklyn Made

nimino at Racket NYC

Julie Williams at Cafe Wha?

Antibalas, Toubab Krewe at Brooklyn Bowl

Brasstracks, Phony Ppl at Sony Hall

Coco Montoya, Ronnie Baker Brooks at the Iridium

Happy Landing, Arts Fishing Club at Alphaville

Griefcat at Pine Box Rock Shop

Kids That Fly at Drom

Augie Bello at the Bitter End

Demolition String Band at Skinny Dennis

Lizzie & the Makers at the Bitter End

JT Bowen & the Mighty Kings of Soul at Arthur’s Tavern

David “Doc” French Acoustic at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Sunday, November 17