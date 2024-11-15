Awesome Live Music for Mid-November in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, location and directions, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, November 15
- Kacey Musgraves, Lord Huron, Nickel Creek at Barclays Center
- St. Paul and the Broken Bones at the Blue Note
- G-Eazy, IDK, Goody Grace, Lord Sko at Brooklyn Paramount
- Kasablanca, Ocula, Otherwish at Brooklyn Steel
- Slow Pulp, Full Body 2, Armlock at Webster Hall
- Redferrin, Emily Zeck at the Bowery Ballroom
- Illiterate Light, Palmyra at Brooklyn Made
- JORDY, Siena Liggins, Madison Rose at Racket NYC
- Antibalas, Toubab Krewe at Brooklyn Bowl
- Durand Bernarr at Xanadu
- Assembly of Dust at Mercury Lounge
- Actors, Confines, Black Asteroid at le Poisson Rouge
- Al Olender at Sleepwalk
- Steve Conte, the Mommyheads, Steve Krebs & the Maynard G’s at the Bowery Electric
- Catcher, Zastava, Autobahn at Mercury Lounge
- Big Frank & Mike Smith, the Michael Hill Blues Trio at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Bill Popp and the Tapes at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, November 16
- Kacey Musgraves, Lord Huron, Nickel Creek at Barclays Center
- W.A.S.P., Armoured Saint at Hammerstein Ballroom
- St. Paul and the Broken Bones at the Blue Note
- Dillon Francis b2b Valentino Khan, Adventure Club, 4B b2b SAYMYNAME at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- Sofi Tukker at Marquee
- Qveen Herby at Terminal 5
- Melt, Maris at Brooklyn Steel
- Destroy Boys, Sasami, Chokecherry at Webster Hall
- Palehound, Ratboys, Youbet at Warsaw
- Vundabar, Courting at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Dylan Gossett, Waylon Wyatt at Irving Plaza
- Dexter and the Moonrocks, Red Leather at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Chat Pile, Mamaleek, Traindodge at le Poisson Rouge
- Anthony Raneri, Nate Bergman at Brooklyn Made
- nimino at Racket NYC
- Julie Williams at Cafe Wha?
- Antibalas, Toubab Krewe at Brooklyn Bowl
- Brasstracks, Phony Ppl at Sony Hall
- Coco Montoya, Ronnie Baker Brooks at the Iridium
- Happy Landing, Arts Fishing Club at Alphaville
- Griefcat at Pine Box Rock Shop
- Kids That Fly at Drom
- Augie Bello at the Bitter End
- Demolition String Band at Skinny Dennis
- Lizzie & the Makers at the Bitter End
- JT Bowen & the Mighty Kings of Soul at Arthur’s Tavern
- David “Doc” French Acoustic at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Sunday, November 17
- Buju Banton, Fridayy at Barclays Center
- St. Paul and the Broken Bones at the Blue Note
- Nikos Vertis at the Kings Theatre
- Mabe Fratti, SUNN O))) at David Geffen Hall
- Animals as Leaders, Plini at Brooklyn Steel
- Mayhem at the Knockdown Center
- Lecrae at Webster Hall
- Haley Heynderickx, tilt at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Robin Pecknold, Allegra Krieger at the Bowery Ballroom
- Dylan Gossett, Waylon Wyatt at Irving Plaza
- Better Lovers, Full of Hell, SPY, Cloakroom at Warsaw
- American Authors, John Hollier at Brooklyn Made
- Marshall Crenshaw w. James Mastro at City Winery NYC
- Broadside, Bearings, Unwell, Stateside at le Poisson Rouge
- Bywater Call at Cafe Wha?
- Black Kat Boppers, Screamin’ Rebel Angels, Voodini at TV Eye
- The Hipp Pipps, the Rover Boys Trio, the Cynz, the Ratchets at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- The Rumours, the Downhauls, St Divine, Flash Cooney and the Deans of Discipline, Papas Sin Sal at the Parkside Lounge
- Maputi at Lucky
- Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues