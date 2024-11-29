Good Live Music for the Post-Holiday Weekend in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 30+ concerts this post-holiday weekend in New York City. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, location and directions, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, November 29
- Creed, 3 Doors Down, Mammoth WVH at Madison Square Garden
- Sheff G, Sleepy Hallow, Cash Cobain, Bay Swag, Chow Lee, 41, Jay Bezzy, Wolfacejoeyy, Connie Diiamond R2R Moe at Palladium Times Square
- The Story So Far, Superheaven, Koyo at Brooklyn Paramount
- TV on the Radio at Webster Hall
- Cheat Codes at Marquee New York
- BabyTron, BLP Kosher, Trapland Pat, Nasaan at Racket NYC
- Levity at the Bowery Ballroom
- Lovejoy at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Jimmy Brown at the Gramercy Theatre
- Andy, McKenna at Racket NYC
- Aimee Mann & Ted Leo at City Winery NYC
- The Parlor Mob, Slomo Sapiens, Rachel Ana Dobken at Brooklyn Bowl
- Union Sound, Cementhead, Spike Polite & Sewage NYC at the Bowery Electric
- Kolker at the Bitter End
- David “Doc” French Acoustic at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, November 30
- Shabba Ranks, Super Cat, Capleton, Masicka, Cutty Ranks, Teejay, Tina Hoodcelebrityy, Doug E. Fresh, Lil Vicious at Barclays Center
- Manowar at the Kings Theatre
- TV on the Radio at Webster Hall
- Dopapod, Chalk Dinosaur at Brooklyn Bowl
- Lovejoy at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Asen at Irving Plaza
- Aimee Mann & Ted Leo at City Winery NYC
- Levity at the Bowery Ballroom
- Emorfik, Rated R, SJ, Twopercent at Racket NYC
- Rhett Miller at le Poisson Rouge
- Rich Townsend & the Magnificent NighTrain at Arthur’s Tavern
- Margie Goldsmith & Friends at Stitch Bar & Blues
- The Hipp Pipps, Dragons Redux, Dave Renegade at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- The TarantinosNYC, Bang Bang Band Girl, the Grumpers at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Clarence Spady (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Sunday, December 1
- Jesse Malin, Lucinda Williams, Rickie Lee Jones, Jakob Dylan, Adam Duritz and David Immergluck, Butch Walker, J Mascis, Alejandro Escovedo at the Beacon Theatre
- Chapel Hart at Sony Hall
- KnowKnow, AK刘彰 at Racket NYC
- Aimee Mann & Ted Leo at City Winery NYC
- Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- Noé Socha at Arthur’s Tavern