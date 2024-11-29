Good Live Music for the Post-Holiday Weekend in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 30+ concerts this post-holiday weekend in New York City. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, location and directions, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, November 29

Creed, 3 Doors Down, Mammoth WVH at Madison Square Garden

Sheff G, Sleepy Hallow, Cash Cobain, Bay Swag, Chow Lee, 41, Jay Bezzy, Wolfacejoeyy, Connie Diiamond R2R Moe at Palladium Times Square

The Story So Far, Superheaven, Koyo at Brooklyn Paramount

TV on the Radio at Webster Hall

Cheat Codes at Marquee New York

BabyTron, BLP Kosher, Trapland Pat, Nasaan at Racket NYC

Levity at the Bowery Ballroom

Lovejoy at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Jimmy Brown at the Gramercy Theatre

Andy, McKenna at Racket NYC

Aimee Mann & Ted Leo at City Winery NYC

The Parlor Mob, Slomo Sapiens, Rachel Ana Dobken at Brooklyn Bowl

Union Sound, Cementhead, Spike Polite & Sewage NYC at the Bowery Electric

Kolker at the Bitter End

David “Doc” French Acoustic at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, November 30

Shabba Ranks, Super Cat, Capleton, Masicka, Cutty Ranks, Teejay, Tina Hoodcelebrityy, Doug E. Fresh, Lil Vicious at Barclays Center

Manowar at the Kings Theatre

TV on the Radio at Webster Hall

Dopapod, Chalk Dinosaur at Brooklyn Bowl

Lovejoy at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Asen at Irving Plaza

Aimee Mann & Ted Leo at City Winery NYC

Levity at the Bowery Ballroom

Emorfik, Rated R, SJ, Twopercent at Racket NYC

Rhett Miller at le Poisson Rouge

Rich Townsend & the Magnificent NighTrain at Arthur’s Tavern

Margie Goldsmith & Friends at Stitch Bar & Blues

The Hipp Pipps, Dragons Redux, Dave Renegade at Otto’s Shrunken Head

The TarantinosNYC, Bang Bang Band Girl, the Grumpers at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Clarence Spady (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Sunday, December 1