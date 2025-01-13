Excellent Live Music for Mid-January in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 30+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.

Monday, January 13

Geordie Greep at the Bowery Ballroom

Tom Grennan at Mercury Lounge

Natalie Cressman & Ian Faquini at City Vineyard

Nella at the Blue Note

Bandits on the Run, Christopher and Sienna Sears at the Bowery Electric

The Davenports, Kendall Jane Meade at Sid Gold’s Request Room

Seth Goldart & Co. at Cowgirl Seahorse

Rev. Vince Anderson & the Love Choir at Union Pool

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Tuesday, January 14

Chris Dave, Marcus King & MonoNeon at the Blue Note

Kate Pierson at City Winery NYC

Kathy Zimmer, the Beveled Edges at Mercury Lounge

Niall Connolly, Damsel, Nick Carter at the Bitter End

Milo Z at the Red Lion

Good Luck Mountain at the 11th St. Bar

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, January 15

Chris Dave, Marcus King & MonoNeon at the Blue Note

Taper’s Choice & Friends, Casual Acquaintances at Brooklyn Bowl

Willie Nile, Adam Ezra, Diane Gentile, Danielia Cotton, Pete Mancini, Will Dailey, Dramarama (acoustic), Amanda Cross w. Derek Cruz, Joe D’Urso, Paul Collins at the Loft at City Winery

zzzahara at Rough Trade NYC

Kanak, the Cynz at Mercury Lounge

Cyn at Mercury Lounge

Ryan Sawyer, Lee Ranaldo, Leila Bordreuil, Holland Andrews, yuniya edi kwon at Union Pool

Shawn Ghost, Doc Honey, Eli Bridges, Rob Mastrianni at Sleepwalk

Big Mamou at the 11th St. Bar

David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Thursday, January 16