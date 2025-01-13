Excellent Live Music for Mid-January in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 30+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.
Monday, January 13
- Geordie Greep at the Bowery Ballroom
- Tom Grennan at Mercury Lounge
- Natalie Cressman & Ian Faquini at City Vineyard
- Nella at the Blue Note
- Bandits on the Run, Christopher and Sienna Sears at the Bowery Electric
- The Davenports, Kendall Jane Meade at Sid Gold’s Request Room
- Seth Goldart & Co. at Cowgirl Seahorse
- Rev. Vince Anderson & the Love Choir at Union Pool
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
Tuesday, January 14
- Chris Dave, Marcus King & MonoNeon at the Blue Note
- Kate Pierson at City Winery NYC
- Kathy Zimmer, the Beveled Edges at Mercury Lounge
- Niall Connolly, Damsel, Nick Carter at the Bitter End
- Milo Z at the Red Lion
- Good Luck Mountain at the 11th St. Bar
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues
Wednesday, January 15
- Chris Dave, Marcus King & MonoNeon at the Blue Note
- Taper’s Choice & Friends, Casual Acquaintances at Brooklyn Bowl
- Willie Nile, Adam Ezra, Diane Gentile, Danielia Cotton, Pete Mancini, Will Dailey, Dramarama (acoustic), Amanda Cross w. Derek Cruz, Joe D’Urso, Paul Collins at the Loft at City Winery
- zzzahara at Rough Trade NYC
- Kanak, the Cynz at Mercury Lounge
- Cyn at Mercury Lounge
- Ryan Sawyer, Lee Ranaldo, Leila Bordreuil, Holland Andrews, yuniya edi kwon at Union Pool
- Shawn Ghost, Doc Honey, Eli Bridges, Rob Mastrianni at Sleepwalk
- Big Mamou at the 11th St. Bar
- David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
Thursday, January 16
- Energy Curfew Music Hour with Chris Thile & Punch Brothers at the Minetta Lane Theatre
- Chris Dave, Marcus King & MonoNeon at the Blue Note
- The Flying Cloud Revue w. Sam Evian, Kate Bollinger, Hannah Cohen, Kazu Makino, Heba Kadry, Liam Kazar at le Poisson Rouge
- Las Palabras, Anand Wilder at Sleepwalk
- The Oz Noy Band at the Bitter End
- Phil Gammage at Peck Slip Social
- The T Blues Band w. Michael Hill & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues