Excellent Live Music for Mid-January in NYC

Everynight Charley Crespo
Going On In NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 30+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.

Monday, January 13

  • Geordie Greep at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Tom Grennan at Mercury Lounge
  • Natalie Cressman & Ian Faquini at City Vineyard
  • Nella at the Blue Note
  • Bandits on the Run, Christopher and Sienna Sears at the Bowery Electric
  • The Davenports, Kendall Jane Meade at Sid Gold’s Request Room
  • Seth Goldart & Co. at Cowgirl Seahorse
  • Rev. Vince Anderson & the Love Choir at Union Pool
  • The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues
  • New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
  • Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
  • Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
  • Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Tuesday, January 14

  • Chris Dave, Marcus King & MonoNeon at the Blue Note
  • Kate Pierson at City Winery NYC
  • Kathy Zimmer, the Beveled Edges at Mercury Lounge
  • Niall Connolly, Damsel, Nick Carter at the Bitter End
  • Milo Z at the Red Lion
  • Good Luck Mountain at the 11th St. Bar
  • SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • The Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, January 15

  • Chris Dave, Marcus King & MonoNeon at the Blue Note
  • Taper’s Choice & Friends, Casual Acquaintances at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Willie Nile, Adam Ezra, Diane Gentile, Danielia Cotton, Pete Mancini, Will Dailey, Dramarama (acoustic), Amanda Cross w. Derek Cruz, Joe D’Urso, Paul Collins at the Loft at City Winery
  • zzzahara at Rough Trade NYC
  • Kanak, the Cynz at Mercury Lounge
  • Cyn at Mercury Lounge
  • Ryan Sawyer, Lee Ranaldo, Leila Bordreuil, Holland Andrews, yuniya edi kwon at Union Pool
  • Shawn Ghost, Doc Honey, Eli Bridges, Rob Mastrianni at Sleepwalk
  • Big Mamou at the 11th St. Bar
  • David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Thursday, January 16

  • Energy Curfew Music Hour with Chris Thile & Punch Brothers at the Minetta Lane Theatre
  • Chris Dave, Marcus King & MonoNeon at the Blue Note
  • The Flying Cloud Revue w. Sam Evian, Kate Bollinger, Hannah Cohen, Kazu Makino, Heba Kadry, Liam Kazar at le Poisson Rouge
  • Las Palabras, Anand Wilder at Sleepwalk
  • The Oz Noy Band at the Bitter End
  • Phil Gammage at Peck Slip Social
  • The T Blues Band w. Michael Hill & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues