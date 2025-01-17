Live Music for a Cold January Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.
Friday, January 17
• De la Soul at David Geffen Hall
• The Vaccines, Thus Love at Brooklyn Steel
• Lotus at the Bowery Ballroom
• Chris Dave, Marcus King & Isaiah Sharkey at the Blue Note
• Ian Asher, Jonas Blue, CYRIL at Brooklyn Paramount
• The Elovaters, Moon Taxi, Surfer Girl at Webster Hall
• Paco Versailles, evan+will at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
• Stephan Jenkins at City Winery NYC
• Natu Camara at Drom
• Zopa, Dolly at Mercury Lounge
• Niambi at Cafe Erzulie
• Jeremie Albino, Benjamin Dakota Rogers at Brooklyn Made
• The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
• Nautics, Loose Buttons, Torture and the Desert Spiders at Night Club 101
• Lowpines, Slowspin, Melissa Mary Ahern, Adam Lytle, Aaron Roche at Heaven Can Wait
• The Val Kinzler Band, CitizenSane, the Chillbillies, Danny & the Bad Boyz at Arlene’s Grocery
• ECFM, Miles Upstairs, Venison Man, Mole at Night Club 101
• Kolker at the Bitter End
• Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
• The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, January 18
• San Holo at Brooklyn Paramount
• Slick Rick, DJ Kaos and the Slickettes at Brooklyn Bowl
• L’Impératrice, Night Tapes at Terminal 5
• Chris Dave, Marcus King & Isaiah Sharkey at the Blue Note
• Lotus at the Bowery Ballroom
• Ovlov, Grass is Green, Speedy Ortiz, Low Healer at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
• Cracker at Sony Hall
• Stephan Jenkins at City Winery NYC
• 79.5, J Kriv at Elsewhere Zone One
• The Haunt at Mercury Lounge
• Mighty Fine, Spite Fuxxx, Les Sans Culottes at Our Wicked Lady Rooftop
• Cassie Ramone, Shower Curtain, Lightheaded at Alphaville
• ECFM, Miles Upstairs, Venison Man, Mole at Night Club 101
• Yung Mayne, Lonchi, SUH+moon at Night Club 101
• Strange Majik at Arthur’s Tavern
• Adam Nejemian at Pete’s Candy Store
• JT Bowen & the Mighty Kings of Soul at Arthur’s Tavern
• Clarence Spady (acoustic) at Terra Blues
• The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
Sunday, January 19
• L’Impératrice, Night Tapes at Terminal 5
• Chris Dave, Marcus King & Isaiah Sharkey at the Blue Note
• Will Butler + Sister Squares at Joe’s Pub
• Kino at the Bowery Ballroom
• PC Worship, LEYA, Arian Shafiee at Union Pool
• Matt Sucich, Brian Dunne at Scratcher Bar
• NOI!SE, Incendiary Device, American Eagle, Brass Knuckle Brigade, Tear Gas at the Bowery Electric
• The Irish Seisiún at the 11th St. Bar
• Noé Socha at Arthur’s Tavern
• Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
• The Pioneers at Terra Blues