Live Music for a Cold January Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.

Friday, January 17

• De la Soul at David Geffen Hall

• The Vaccines, Thus Love at Brooklyn Steel

• Lotus at the Bowery Ballroom

• Chris Dave, Marcus King & Isaiah Sharkey at the Blue Note

• Ian Asher, Jonas Blue, CYRIL at Brooklyn Paramount

• The Elovaters, Moon Taxi, Surfer Girl at Webster Hall

• Paco Versailles, evan+will at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

• Stephan Jenkins at City Winery NYC

• Natu Camara at Drom

• Zopa, Dolly at Mercury Lounge

• Niambi at Cafe Erzulie

• Jeremie Albino, Benjamin Dakota Rogers at Brooklyn Made

• The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

• Nautics, Loose Buttons, Torture and the Desert Spiders at Night Club 101

• Lowpines, Slowspin, Melissa Mary Ahern, Adam Lytle, Aaron Roche at Heaven Can Wait

• The Val Kinzler Band, CitizenSane, the Chillbillies, Danny & the Bad Boyz at Arlene’s Grocery

• ECFM, Miles Upstairs, Venison Man, Mole at Night Club 101

• Kolker at the Bitter End

• Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

• The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, January 18

• San Holo at Brooklyn Paramount

• Slick Rick, DJ Kaos and the Slickettes at ​Brooklyn Bowl

• L’Impératrice, Night Tapes at Terminal 5

• Chris Dave, Marcus King & Isaiah Sharkey at the Blue Note

• Lotus at the Bowery Ballroom

• Ovlov, Grass is Green, Speedy Ortiz, Low Healer at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

• Cracker at Sony Hall

• Stephan Jenkins at City Winery NYC

• 79.5, J Kriv at Elsewhere Zone One

• The Haunt at Mercury Lounge

• Mighty Fine, Spite Fuxxx, Les Sans Culottes at Our Wicked Lady Rooftop

• Cassie Ramone, Shower Curtain, Lightheaded at Alphaville

• ECFM, Miles Upstairs, Venison Man, Mole at Night Club 101

• Yung Mayne, Lonchi, SUH+moon at Night Club 101

• Strange Majik at Arthur’s Tavern

• Adam Nejemian at Pete’s Candy Store

• JT Bowen & the Mighty Kings of Soul at Arthur’s Tavern

• Clarence Spady (acoustic) at Terra Blues

• The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Sunday, January 19

• L’Impératrice, Night Tapes at Terminal 5

• Chris Dave, Marcus King & Isaiah Sharkey at the Blue Note

• Will Butler + Sister Squares at Joe’s Pub

• Kino at the Bowery Ballroom

• PC Worship, LEYA, Arian Shafiee at Union Pool

• Matt Sucich, Brian Dunne at Scratcher Bar

• NOI!SE, Incendiary Device, American Eagle, Brass Knuckle Brigade, Tear Gas at the Bowery Electric

• The Irish Seisiún at the 11th St. Bar

• Noé Socha at Arthur’s Tavern

• Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues

• The Pioneers at Terra Blues