Close to a decade since their inception, folk-rockers Dawes show no signs of slowly down or drifting away.

Long drawing comparisons to legends of the likes of Joni Mitchell and Warren Zevon, this Southern Californian quartet — incuding brothers Taylor and Griffin Goldsmith — have continued down this rootsy path, while simultaneously forging their own way with their latest record, Passwords.

Drawing critical acclaim from The New York Times and NPR, Passwords is an entrancing ride, reflecting on society, politics, and the band’s own inner mysteries.

You can witness the magic in person tonight, September 19, at the Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank, NJ.