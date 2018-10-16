The air is crisp, the leaves are changing, Halloween is about two weeks away, and nothing kickstarts the holiday like the John Carpenter classic, Halloween. With the upcoming direct sequel to the horror-staple premiering this weekend — featuring original cast member and scream queen, Jamie Lee Curtis — the movie is on people’s minds now more than ever. Caught up in the madness is metal drummer, Brandon Zackey, who dons the infamous Michael Myers mask and jumpsuit in a new YouTube video, where Zackey then performs a terrifyingly good medley of Halloween’s original theme music and “The Shape Stalks.” View his drum cover in all its horrifying glory below.