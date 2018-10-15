On July 19, 2018 The 1975 released their single, “Love It If We Made It,” from their upcoming album, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, due out November 30. Today, the band unveiled the single’s accompanying music video, and while visually stimulating it’s no easy watch.

As with the lyrics when the single was originally released, there’s a lot to unpack here visually, as well. Alongside shots of the members, portrayed as only vibrant shadows, with the occasional lyric dominating the screen, it also comprises of a disturbing compilation of video segments from the news featuring (among other things) the body of 3-year-old Syrian refugee Aylan Kurdi, Brett Kavanaugh, the KKK, bombings, Harvey Weinstein, the Westboro Baptist Church, Donald Trump, and Kayne West.

Though this video is essentially what one may expect given the lyrical content, and despite the video being largely made up of visuals most have seen over the last few years via the news and social media, viewing it while hearing the song is uncomfortable — and it should be.

We witness these occurrences day in and day out, each day hearing and seeing something that seems worse than the last. But it’s important to not lose perspective, to not become numb to this images and happenings, because when we do is when we, as a society, all lose.

If you haven’t yet, take a peek at the lyrics and watch the newly released music video below. (Reminder: Some of the visuals are graphic so please use your own discretion.)