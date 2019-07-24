Your Chance to See COC

Corrosion of Conformity, North Carolina’s premiere heavy metal band since its formation in 1982, is heading to The Chance Theatre in Poughkeepsie, NY for a stellar high energy concert that metal fans of all kinds will enjoy. Why? Because since day one, COC have infused their classic metal sound with the best elements of punk, country, and stoner rock. Their latest album, No Cross, No Crown was their first album to hit the Billboard Top 200, coming in at number 67! The band, albeit their rich history, is always on the rise, personally and musically. For tickets to their show at The Chance, go to chancetheatre.com.

Welcome Back The Wallflowers

Pop rock has never peaked in way that it did once The Wallflowers shot onto the scene in the early ‘90s. Since they took off, they took the mixed genre with them and skyrocketed it to impossible levels of melodious skill and memorable passion. Nobody does radio-ready guitar riffs and personality laden lyrics like they do – even after lineup changes, hiatuses, and three decades of creating. The current, and arguably most musically dedicated lineup, are heading our way with a stop at Starland Ballroom on July 26. For more information, head to jambase.com.

Free Fun with FELA!

Is there anything better than spending a beautiful summer night outside? Yes, in this case, there is. Spending a beautiful summer night outside surrounded by upbeat music, dancing, electrifying rhythms, and colorful artistry that is free to the public is absolutely the best experience for people of all ages, from all backgrounds, and of all musical interests. FELA! The Concert is a night of powerful, groundbreaking live music and performances that celebrate the founder of Afrobeat: Fela Kuti. His influence is astounding and the sounds he helped bring to life are immaculate. The Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk in Brooklyn is hosting this event on July 26 and more information can be found at cityparksfoundation.org.

Throwing It Back To The ‘90s

Nine Deeez Nite is a cover band right out of our home state that touches upon all of the best music that came out between 1990 and 1999. No one hit wonder, no genre, and no artist is untouched by these three; whether they have the crowd rapping along to Snoop Dogg, dancing to NSYNC, or moshing to Nirvana, it’s always a fantastic time. Not to mention that the band puts on Nine Deeez Trivia, an audience competition that tests knowledge on the decade to win authentic throwback memorabilia. You can swing by Just Jake’s in Montclair, NJ on July 27 for this show that is sure to be bangin’, all that and a bag of chips, and totally old school.