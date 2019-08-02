It’s that time of the year! From August 2nd to 11th, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania’s 36th Annual MusikFest — the largest free music festival in the country — will feature over 500 artists on 17 stages over 10 days. Sure, you could buy tickets to the main stage performers, but the heart and soul of this event, of which always culminates in fireworks on the last night, are the free shows and the variety of almost every single known genre of music. Not to mention all of the food and the expected 900,000+ people. Get the lineup at musikfest.org. Chart a course. You could conceivably have 12 hours a day of live music from noon to midnight for 10 straight days. It’s your last chance for tickets, so head over to eventbrite.com as soon as possible to get yours!