NYC Welcomes the Brilliant Azam Ali

Phenomenal, visual, and flawlessly personal artist and storyteller, the Iranian born Azam Ali is releasing a charming, new, all-English record and will be premiering it with a live show on August 16 at Drom. Talking about this upcoming, special concert of hers, she says, “When thinking about which city I wanted to premiere Phantoms, I knew it would have to be NYC because there is something very unique about the audience there. It never feels like performing for strangers. I always feel like I am at a party celebrating with hundreds of my closest friends. So being that this album is such a tremendous achievement for me as a female music producer, I wanted the celebration to be huge, so what better city to do this in and what better venue than the amazing Drom where I feel I am among family.” Family is right, too, for her soul-baring style and silky smooth voice is one that many people love to listen to and cherish in its early nineties, unique, Bjork meets trip-hop brilliance. For tickets to her unstoppable, can’t miss NYC show, visit dromnyc.com.

The Ever-Authentic Steve Katz

Coming to the Stanhope House on Aug. 16 is a guitarist, singer-songwriter, and producer best known for his work as a member of the Grammy Award-winning band, Blood, Sweat & Tears. Steve Katz’ style, both on his own and with the band, has always been one filled with true, original musicianship and moments of creative experimentation. With a blues influenced jazz-rock sound, a lively stage presence, and a career-spanning catalog, his live show is sure to make the rural, intimate venue feel as though it was as large and immersive as Madison Square Garden. For tickets to his NJ concert, go to eventbrite.com.

The Zombies: Coming In Hot

For almost six decades, this English rock band has been drawing in fans from across the globe. Sure, there have been a few break ups, hiatuses, lineup changes, and everything else that a band this historic and this passionate has gone through. The Zombies, though… they come out on top every time. Take 2019, for example: They are not only touring alongside Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys, but they were also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and were billed as a featured act at what would have been Woodstock 50. Now, they’re heading to Ocean City Music Pier on Aug. 19 to continue this lovely, musical, successful streak of theirs, and you, too, can get in on the Zombies’ fun. For more info, visit thezombiesmusic.com.

The Youngest Throwback in the Tri-State Area

Sal Valentinetti, also known by his quite appropriate nickname “The Voice,” might just be one of the most charismatic performers of all time. His youth shines through, even though the songs he sings are either covers of (or in the style of) Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Tony Bennett. Yes, this blue-eyed, 24-year-old Bethpage, NY native is a crooner—and an authentic one at that. His crisp, soulful voice got him the prestigious golden buzzer on America’s Got Talent in 2016, thanks to Heidi Klum. Since then, he’s honed in on his craft and has truly dug his heels into his career as a traditional pop singer as well as a Sinatra tribute artist. He’s bringing both to The Paramount on Aug. 18 and it a show that is as nostalgic as it sounds, as soulful as it sounds, and as fun as it sounds. For tickets, head to paramountny.com.