LZZY HALE AND LAMB OF GOD'S MARK MORTON RECORD COVER OF THE BLACK CROWES' "SHE TALKS TO ANGELS" Dan Alleva November 13, 2020 Albums, Goings-On, Reviews Lzzy Hale and Lamb of God's Mark Morton have released a live recording of their cover of The Black Crowes "She Talks to Angels." The pair first recorded the track for Morton's debut solo EP released earlier this year. Watch the recording below.
