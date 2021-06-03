Reality Check’s James Campion has ventured into the world of podcasting with a new, inspirational, and oh-so musical show. You can now listen to biweekly interviews with artists of varying genres, immense expertise, and vulnerable life stories.

Episode three of the Sunshine Spotlight webcast features Leah Hennessey. Soundscapes, dreamscapes, and mindscapes make up a tremendous part of Hennessey’s life. Her creative endeavors, artistic journeys, and imaginative material are consistently otherworldly. The star is just that: a star. Hennessey, a multi-talented creator and thoughtful musician, as well as web host and playwright, is the cosmic amalgamation of freedom of expression, flamboyance, and electricity. It only makes sense that songs off her new EP debuted as a thrilling livestream event, as discussed in the podcast, through The Bowery Electric.

For more information on the background on Sunshine Spotlight’s stellar guests and the happenings of Underwater Sunshine Fest, visit underwatersunshinefest.com.

Read more about James Campion’s last episode with Ryan Hamilton here!