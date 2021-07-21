Concerts, jam sessions, live events and more; Everynight Charley enjoys it all. From July 13 to 17, he reviewed and photographed some truly stellar talents.

Jill Sobule at City Winery NYC / July 15, 2021

Asleep at the Wheel at City Winery NYC / July 13, 2021

Keller Williams at City Winery NYC / July 16, 2021

Electric Six aboard the Cosmo / July 17, 2021