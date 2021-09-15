If you thought side ponytails were out of style, you might be right. The band Side Pony, though… that’s a different story. One you have to start tuning in to.

Stemming from Nashville’s coveted music scene are Alice Wallace and Caitlin Cannon, the duo that make up Side Pony. The pair were individually chugging along the songwriting circuit in the arts community before bumping paths in 2018 at a songwriter’s round. Three years later, their upcoming record is being dubbed “one of the most anticipated albums for the last of 2021” by Saving Country Music.

Out October 8, Lucky Break is an album that twinkles and shines with true depth. With two powerhouse vocalists, you would think things would be tough, but they instead bounce off once another musically, lyrically, and personally. Contrasting personalities and approaches to music stun everyone that gets to know them, but like the pair’s own serendipitous meeting, the way people gravitate to this deliocusly harmonious and evocative contradiction of a band is magical.

With country pop undertones, grunge-tastic musicianship, and an eye for timeless folk storytelling, Side Pony have crafted a sound so uniquely their own you have to see it to believe it. Not even 10 days out from their album release is a concert right here in New Jersey to celebrate and share this new era of Side Pony and the stellar grooves that come with it. They’re coming to Hudson West Fest in Jersey City on October 16 and you can find tickets and information on the event here! Hope to see you there jamming to “Bad Ideas” with us!