90+ Recommended Live Music Events in NYC This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following 90+ live music events in New York City over the next few days. Contact the venue for show times, ticket availability, and other updates. Note that some musicians and venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccination and/or masks for indoor entry.

Monday, May 9

Rina Sawayana, Hana at Brooklyn Steel

Honne, Beka at Terminal 5

Cut Copy, Suzanne Kraft at Webster Hall

Anthony Green, Laura Jane Grace, Tim Kasher, Home Is Where at Irving Plaza

Deerhoof, Editrix at Elsewhere

Giant Rooks at the Bowery Ballroom

Leonid & Friends at the Gramercy Theatre

Wargasm at Berlin

Molly Burch, NoSo at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter at the Blue Note

The Richard Lloyd Group, David Leonard at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Tony Conniff & Band at the Bitter End

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

The T Blues Band at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

Miss Maybell & Charlie Judkins at Fine & Rare

The Emily Duff Band at Cowgirl

The Joe Taino Group at the Ear Inn

The Phil Gammage Quartet at Cowgirl Seahorse

Chris Snell’s Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

The 11th St. Bar Quintet at the 11th St. Bar

Evan Kremin at the Red Lion

Tuesday, May 10

Hot Chip at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner

Role Model, the Blssm at Terminal 5

Symphony X, Haken, Trope at Irving Plaza

Jenny Hval, Discovery Zone at Elsewhere Hall

Gang of Youths, Quinn Christopherson at Brooklyn Steel

Aly & AJ, the Brummies at Webster Hall

Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul at the Bowery Ballroom

Lit, Heart Attack Man, Tuk Smith at Sony Hall

Tourist, Swami Sound at Elsewhere Zone One

49 Winchester, Jacqueline Hackett at Mercury Lounge

Bruce Sudano at Rockwood Music Hall

Kurt Elling & Charle Hunter at the Blue Note

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues

Joseph King at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Wednesday, May 11

Dawes at Industry City

Tori Amos, Companion at the Kings Theatre

The Menzingers, Oso Oso, Sincere Engineer at Warsaw

PUP, Sheer Mag, Pinkshift at Terminal 5

Foy Vance, Lee Rogers, Gareth Dunlop at Webster Hall

Freddie Gibbs, Mike, Redveil, Zack Fox at Irving Plaza

Mannequin Pussy at Saint Vitus Bar

Hot Milk, Doll Skin at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Max Frost at Mercury Lounge

Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum at (le) Poisson Rouge

Mattiel at Union Pool

Giant Rooks at Mercury Lounge

Alfa Mist at National Sawdust

Kurt Elling & Charle Hunter at the Blue Note

John the Martyr, Brass Queens at Cafe Wha?

Scott Metzger, Leslie Mendelson, Todd Sheaffer, Kenny Roby, Johnny Irion at Fotografiska

Michael Daves & Tony Trischka at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Jonathan Kalb at Stitch Bar & Blues

The Brothers Yee at the 11th St. Bar

The T Blues Band at Terra Blues

The Christine Santelli Trio at the Ear Inn

Thursday, May 12