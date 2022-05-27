Live Music for Memorial Day Weekend in NYC

Staying in town this weekend? Everynight Charley recommends the following 60 live music events this holiday weekend in New York City. Contact the venue for show times, ticket availability, and other updates. Note that some musicians and venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccination and/or masks for indoor entry.

Friday, May 27

Shabba Ranks, Super Cat, Barrington Levy, Cutty Ranks, Dawn Penn, Chaka Demus & Pliers at Radio City Music Hall

Tirzah, Ouri at Brooklyn Steel

Nothing Nowhere, guccihighwaters, carolesdaughter, POORSTACY at Irving Plaza

Pain of Salvation, Klone at the Gramercy Theatre

The Walters, Trousdale, Roar (solo) at Webster Hall

Prince Daddy & the Hyena, Macseal, Insignificant Other, California Cousins at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Cut Worms, John Andrews & the Yawns, Ryan Sambol at the Bowery Ballroom

Yael Naim at City Winery NYC

Acid Witch, Cloak, Shadowland at Saint Vitus Bar

Willful Boys, C.O.F.F.I.N., 95 Bulls, Pyrex at Brooklyn Made

Pink Mountaintops, Ashley Shadow at the Knitting Factory

Curren$y at Sony Hall

Savion Glover at the Blue Note

The Hot Sardines at Joe’s Pub

Moon Tooth, Netherlands, Wreath of Tongues at TV Eye

The Wild Things, Razor Braids, Social Creatures at Mercury Lounge

Telescreens, Mons Vi, Girl Skin at Mercury Lounge

MuMu, Kevin Atwater, Morgan Brown, 54 Ultra at the Bowery Electric

Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

The James Rocket, Risk/Reward, Andhi O’Neill and the Loveland Frogs at the Parkside Lounge

Barynya at the Anyway Café

Leona Naess at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3

Saturday, May 28

Kaskade Redux at the Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner

Leon Bridges, Dash, OHSO at Make Believe

J Mascis at the Opera House

Carnage at Webster Hall

Broods, Ella Vos at Irving Plaza

Juan Wauters at (le) Poisson Rouge

Anika, Black Marble, LD Deutsch, the Men, Spellling, SQÜRL (w. Jim Jarmusch), Uniform, Constant Smiles at the Knockdown Center

Pictureplane, Kill Alters, Heavy Halo, lal at Brooklyn Made

Wesley Stace’s Cabinet of Wonders at City Winery NYC

Bangladeafy, On Pink, Shiverboard, Jack Lynch at TV Eye

Savion Glover at the Blue Note

Boris Pelekh, Taylor Pearlstein at Mercury Lounge

Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues

Cindy Cane, Heat Death, Jess X, 1 Five One at the Broadway

Edwin Vazquez at the Bitter End

Xaxa at the Red Lion

Jackson Scott at the Anyway Café

Miss Maybell & Charlie Judkins at the Flatiron Room

Sunday, May 29