Live Music for Memorial Day Weekend in NYC

Staying in town this weekend? Everynight Charley recommends the following 60 live music events this holiday weekend in New York City. Contact the venue for show times, ticket availability, and other updates. Note that some musicians and venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccination and/or masks for indoor entry.
Friday, May 27
- Shabba Ranks, Super Cat, Barrington Levy, Cutty Ranks, Dawn Penn, Chaka Demus & Pliers at Radio City Music Hall
- Tirzah, Ouri at Brooklyn Steel
- Nothing Nowhere, guccihighwaters, carolesdaughter, POORSTACY at Irving Plaza
- Pain of Salvation, Klone at the Gramercy Theatre
- The Walters, Trousdale, Roar (solo) at Webster Hall
- Prince Daddy & the Hyena, Macseal, Insignificant Other, California Cousins at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Cut Worms, John Andrews & the Yawns, Ryan Sambol at the Bowery Ballroom
- Yael Naim at City Winery NYC
- Acid Witch, Cloak, Shadowland at Saint Vitus Bar
- Willful Boys, C.O.F.F.I.N., 95 Bulls, Pyrex at Brooklyn Made
- Pink Mountaintops, Ashley Shadow at the Knitting Factory
- Curren$y at Sony Hall
- Savion Glover at the Blue Note
- The Hot Sardines at Joe’s Pub
- Moon Tooth, Netherlands, Wreath of Tongues at TV Eye
- The Wild Things, Razor Braids, Social Creatures at Mercury Lounge
- Telescreens, Mons Vi, Girl Skin at Mercury Lounge
- Razor Braids at Mercury Lounge
- MuMu, Kevin Atwater, Morgan Brown, 54 Ultra at the Bowery Electric
- Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- The James Rocket, Risk/Reward, Andhi O’Neill and the Loveland Frogs at the Parkside Lounge
- Barynya at the Anyway Café
- Leona Naess at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3
Saturday, May 28
- Kaskade Redux at the Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
- Leon Bridges, Dash, OHSO at Make Believe
- J Mascis at the Opera House
- Carnage at Webster Hall
- Broods, Ella Vos at Irving Plaza
- Juan Wauters at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Anika, Black Marble, LD Deutsch, the Men, Spellling, SQÜRL (w. Jim Jarmusch), Uniform, Constant Smiles at the Knockdown Center
- Pictureplane, Kill Alters, Heavy Halo, lal at Brooklyn Made
- Wesley Stace’s Cabinet of Wonders at City Winery NYC
- Bangladeafy, On Pink, Shiverboard, Jack Lynch at TV Eye
- Savion Glover at the Blue Note
- Boris Pelekh, Taylor Pearlstein at Mercury Lounge
- Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Cindy Cane, Heat Death, Jess X, 1 Five One at the Broadway
- Edwin Vazquez at the Bitter End
- Xaxa at the Red Lion
- Jackson Scott at the Anyway Café
- Miss Maybell & Charlie Judkins at the Flatiron Room
Sunday, May 29
- Syd, Destin Conrad at Brooklyn Steel
- Thy Art Is Murder, After the Burial, Currents, Brand of Sacrifice at Irving Plaza
- Post Animal, Stuyedeyed at the Bowery Ballroom
- Ginger Root at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Woosung at the Gramercy Theatre
- Savion Glover at the Blue Note
- John Zorn, Laurie Anderson, Bill Frisell, Hilary Hahn, Julian Lage, Cyro Baptista at Roulette
- Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble at Birdland Jazz Club
- Christian Death at Saint Vitus Bar
- Jon Snodgrass at Mercury Lounge
- NY Night Train, the Mystery Lights, Moonwalks at Our Wicked Lady Rooftop
- The Salt Cracker Crazies at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar
- Assaf Salhov at the Anyway Café
- Sashka Drey at the Anyway Café
- Evan Kremin at the Red Lion