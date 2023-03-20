Start Spring with Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ live performances in the New York area this week. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, March 20

Maddie Zahm, corook at the Bowery Ballroom

Nemophila at the Gramercy Theatre

The James Brandon Lewis Trio, the Messthetics at (le) Poisson Rouge

Butterfly Black at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Luca Benedetti at Skinny Dennis

The Emily Duff Band at Cowgirl

The Edwin Vazquez Duo at the Flatiron Room

Malcolm Gold, Ann Klein, John Kengla, Rebecca Haviland at the Bitter End

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

Dirty Water Dogs at the Ear Inn

Tuesday, March 21

Ari Lennox at Terminal 5

Hawthorne Heights, Armor for Sleep at Irving Plaza

Will Hoge, the Wild Feathers at the Gramercy Theatre

Raye at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Cold, Divide the Fall, Awake for Days, Sygnal to Noise at Mercury Lounge

James Maddock at the 11th St. Bar

The Hipp Pipps, Density, Nino Mendoza & the Blue Jean Junkies, SickWalt at Arlene’s Grocery

Marcus Miller at the Blue Note

Doug Levitt at Clark Studio Theater

Tamar Korn and Friends at Barbès

Milo Z at the Red Lion

Petting Zoo at the Red Lion

The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues

SaRon Crenshaw at Terra Blues

The Gabriel Hermida Duo at the Flatiron Room

Wednesday, March 22

Ari Lennox at Terminal 5

Mykki Blanco at the Hall at Elsewhere

Dumpstaphunk, Ivan Neville & Friends at Sony Hall

Marcus Miller at the Blue Note

Somebody’s Child at Mercury Lounge

Ber at Mercury Lounge

James Maddock (solo) at City Vineyard

B. Cool-Aid, Amani, Isaiah Barr at Nublu

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Joanna Sternberg at Union Pool

Pat O’Connell & Friends at the Bitter End

The PJ LaMariana Band at the 11th St. Bar

Seaton Hancock & Friends at Stitch Bar & Blues

Adrien Chevalier at Drom

Thursday, March 23