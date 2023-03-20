Home
Tedeschi Trucks Band at the Beacon Theatre on 9/29/22 / Everynight Charley

Start Spring with Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley Crespo
Going On In NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ live performances in the New York area this week. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, March 20

  • Maddie Zahm, corook at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Nemophila at the Gramercy Theatre
  • The James Brandon Lewis Trio, the Messthetics at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Butterfly Black at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
  • Luca Benedetti at Skinny Dennis
  • The Emily Duff Band at Cowgirl
  • The Edwin Vazquez Duo at the Flatiron Room
  • Malcolm Gold, Ann Klein, John Kengla, Rebecca Haviland at the Bitter End
  • Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
  • The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues
  • New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
  • Dirty Water Dogs at the Ear Inn

Tuesday, March 21

  • Ari Lennox at Terminal 5
  • Hawthorne Heights, Armor for Sleep at Irving Plaza
  • Will Hoge, the Wild Feathers at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Raye at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Cold, Divide the Fall, Awake for Days, Sygnal to Noise at Mercury Lounge
  • James Maddock at the 11th St. Bar
  • The Hipp Pipps, Density, Nino Mendoza & the Blue Jean Junkies, SickWalt at Arlene’s Grocery
  • Marcus Miller at the Blue Note
  • Doug Levitt at Clark Studio Theater
  • Tamar Korn and Friends at Barbès
  • Milo Z at the Red Lion
  • Petting Zoo at the Red Lion
  • The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
  • SaRon Crenshaw at Terra Blues
  • The Gabriel Hermida Duo at the Flatiron Room

Wednesday, March 22

  • Ari Lennox at Terminal 5
  • Mykki Blanco at the Hall at Elsewhere
  • Dumpstaphunk, Ivan Neville & Friends at Sony Hall
  • Marcus Miller at the Blue Note
  • Somebody’s Child at Mercury Lounge
  • Ber at Mercury Lounge
  • James Maddock (solo) at City Vineyard
  • B. Cool-Aid, Amani, Isaiah Barr at Nublu
  • The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
  • Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • Joanna Sternberg at Union Pool
  • Pat O’Connell & Friends at the Bitter End
  • The PJ LaMariana Band at the 11th St. Bar
  • Seaton Hancock & Friends at Stitch Bar & Blues
  • Adrien Chevalier at Drom

Thursday, March 23

  • The Tedeschi Trucks Band at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center
  • Jill Scott at the Kings Theatre
  • Ibeyi, Ojerime at Brooklyn Steel
  • Ezra Furman, Jeffrey Lewis (solo) at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • The Rural Alberta Advantage, Georgis Harmer at the Bowery Ballroom
  • All Them Witches at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Microwave, Oso Oso, Delta Sleep, Mothe at Racket NYC
  • Toledo at Elsewhere
  • Ott, Balkan Bump at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Liturgy, Olth, Sydney Spann, Bentley Anderson at TV Eye
  • Bob Schneider (solo) at City Winery NYC
  • The Weeks at Mercury Lounge
  • Burlap to Cashmere at the Bitter End
  • Marcus Miller at the Blue Note
  • The Carmine Appice Diaries at the Iridium
  • Elliott Sharp at Main Drag Music
  • The Brain Cloud, Queen Esther, Tamar Korn at the David Rubenstein Atrium at Lincoln Center
  • Exit 99, the Cynz, Sea Monster, Puma Perl & Friends, DonBlackCat & Friends at the Parkside Lounge
  • The Chris Bergson Duo w. Matt Clohesy at the Ear Inn
  • The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues
  • David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
  • New Moon Acoustic Blues at Stitch Bar & Blues
  • Greg Banks at Cafe Wha?
  • The Whiskey Biscuits at the 11th St. Bar
  • Days of Wild at the Red Lion