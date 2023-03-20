Start Spring with Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ live performances in the New York area this week. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, March 20
- Maddie Zahm, corook at the Bowery Ballroom
- Nemophila at the Gramercy Theatre
- The James Brandon Lewis Trio, the Messthetics at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Butterfly Black at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Luca Benedetti at Skinny Dennis
- The Emily Duff Band at Cowgirl
- The Edwin Vazquez Duo at the Flatiron Room
- Malcolm Gold, Ann Klein, John Kengla, Rebecca Haviland at the Bitter End
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- Dirty Water Dogs at the Ear Inn
Tuesday, March 21
- Ari Lennox at Terminal 5
- Hawthorne Heights, Armor for Sleep at Irving Plaza
- Will Hoge, the Wild Feathers at the Gramercy Theatre
- Raye at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Cold, Divide the Fall, Awake for Days, Sygnal to Noise at Mercury Lounge
- James Maddock at the 11th St. Bar
- The Hipp Pipps, Density, Nino Mendoza & the Blue Jean Junkies, SickWalt at Arlene’s Grocery
- Marcus Miller at the Blue Note
- Doug Levitt at Clark Studio Theater
- Tamar Korn and Friends at Barbès
- Milo Z at the Red Lion
- Petting Zoo at the Red Lion
- The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
- SaRon Crenshaw at Terra Blues
- The Gabriel Hermida Duo at the Flatiron Room
Wednesday, March 22
- Ari Lennox at Terminal 5
- Mykki Blanco at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Dumpstaphunk, Ivan Neville & Friends at Sony Hall
- Marcus Miller at the Blue Note
- Somebody’s Child at Mercury Lounge
- Ber at Mercury Lounge
- James Maddock (solo) at City Vineyard
- B. Cool-Aid, Amani, Isaiah Barr at Nublu
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Joanna Sternberg at Union Pool
- Pat O’Connell & Friends at the Bitter End
- The PJ LaMariana Band at the 11th St. Bar
- Seaton Hancock & Friends at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Adrien Chevalier at Drom
Thursday, March 23
- The Tedeschi Trucks Band at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center
- Jill Scott at the Kings Theatre
- Ibeyi, Ojerime at Brooklyn Steel
- Ezra Furman, Jeffrey Lewis (solo) at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The Rural Alberta Advantage, Georgis Harmer at the Bowery Ballroom
- All Them Witches at Saint Vitus Bar
- Microwave, Oso Oso, Delta Sleep, Mothe at Racket NYC
- Toledo at Elsewhere
- Ott, Balkan Bump at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Liturgy, Olth, Sydney Spann, Bentley Anderson at TV Eye
- Bob Schneider (solo) at City Winery NYC
- The Weeks at Mercury Lounge
- Burlap to Cashmere at the Bitter End
- Marcus Miller at the Blue Note
- The Carmine Appice Diaries at the Iridium
- Elliott Sharp at Main Drag Music
- The Brain Cloud, Queen Esther, Tamar Korn at the David Rubenstein Atrium at Lincoln Center
- Exit 99, the Cynz, Sea Monster, Puma Perl & Friends, DonBlackCat & Friends at the Parkside Lounge
- The Chris Bergson Duo w. Matt Clohesy at the Ear Inn
- The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues
- David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Greg Banks at Cafe Wha?
- The Whiskey Biscuits at the 11th St. Bar
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion