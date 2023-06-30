Start July with Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ concerts this weekend in New York City. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age requirements, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that the following concerts, originally scheduled for this weekend, were postponed or canceled.
- X, Squirrel Nut Zippers at the Palladium Times Square
- Andy Shauf at SummerStage Central Park
Friday, June 30
- Xscape, 112, Tevin Campbell, Mýa, Silk, Ginuwine, Next, H-Town at Barclays Center
- Bryson Tiller at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Soulive at the Blue Note
- Sara Bareilles at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Galantis at the Brooklyn Mirage
- Steve Smith & Vital Information at Birdland Theater
- Probass ∆ Hardi at Racket NYC
- Richard Barone & Glenn Mercer at the Loft at City Winery
- Michael Daves Quartet w. Tony Trischka, Yacouba Sissoko, and Terrell King at Bryant Park
- Swollen Teeth at Saint Vitus Bar
- Heyden Pedigo at Union Pool
- sksksks at Elsewhere Loft
- Stello, Sean Carroll, Rebecca McCartney, Real Burn at Brooklyn Made
- Bernard Purdie at Nublu 151
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- Joanna Sternberg at Public Records
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Chris Luquette at Sunny’s Bar
- David Russell at the Bitter End
Saturday, July 1
- Jinkx Monsoon at the Kings Theatre
- Chris Thile & Michael Daves at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Steve Smith & Vital Information at Birdland Theater
- Mykal Gilmore at Little Island
- Imperial Teen, Man on Man, the Nastie Band at the Bowery Ballroom
- We Are the Union, Catbite, Kill Lincoln, Bad Operation at the Meadows
- Soulive at the Blue Note
- Leith Ross, the Rural Alberta Advantage, Yves Jarvis at SummerStage Central Park
- Ibrahim Maalouf, Hermanos Gutiérrez at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
- HR, Reggaelar People at the Bowery Electric
- Specialists, This Good Robot, Art Thief, Strawberry Sun at Brooklyn Made
- Live Skull, Skull Practitioners, Kilynn Lunsford at TV Eye
- The Black Angels NYC, the Hipp Pipps, Flash Cooney & the Deans of Discipline, the Acute, Scott Helland Guitarmy of One at the Parkside Lounge
- Blue Wave Theory, the Flying Faders, the Weisstronauts at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Squirrels from Hell at Pete’s Candy Store
- Seydurah & Her Avecmoi Band of Blues at Arthur’s Tavern
- The Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Clarence Spady & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues
- Gabriel Hermida Duo at the Flatiron Room Murray Hill
- Kolker at the Bitter End
Sunday, July 2
- Sky Ferreira, Current Joys, ABRA, Clams Casino, Damon R., Elita, EvilGiane, Nicole Dollanganger, Snow Strippers, Uffie at the Knockdown Center
- Marisa Monte, Joana Amendoira and Fred Martins, Music from the Sole, DJ Lara Gerin at SummerStage Central Park
- Steve Smith & Vital Information at Birdland Theater
- Soulive at the Blue Note
- Alison Hinds, Nailah Blackman at Damrosch Park
- Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- Chris Luquette at Superfine
- Joe Bataan at Union Pool
- Ricky Stein, Best Breakfast, Small Chucks at Mercury Lounge
- Sid Simons, Arsun at Baby’s All Right
- The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar