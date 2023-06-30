Start July with Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ concerts this weekend in New York City. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age requirements, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that the following concerts, originally scheduled for this weekend, were postponed or canceled.

X, Squirrel Nut Zippers at the Palladium Times Square

Andy Shauf at SummerStage Central Park

Friday, June 30

Xscape, 112, Tevin Campbell, Mýa, Silk, Ginuwine, Next, H-Town at Barclays Center

Bryson Tiller at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Soulive at the Blue Note

Sara Bareilles at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Galantis at the Brooklyn Mirage

Steve Smith & Vital Information at Birdland Theater

Probass ∆ Hardi at Racket NYC

Richard Barone & Glenn Mercer at the Loft at City Winery

Michael Daves Quartet w. Tony Trischka, Yacouba Sissoko, and Terrell King at Bryant Park

Swollen Teeth at Saint Vitus Bar

Heyden Pedigo at Union Pool

sksksks at Elsewhere Loft

Stello, Sean Carroll, Rebecca McCartney, Real Burn at Brooklyn Made

Bernard Purdie at Nublu 151

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

Joanna Sternberg at Public Records

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Chris Luquette at Sunny’s Bar

David Russell at the Bitter End

Saturday, July 1

Jinkx Monsoon at the Kings Theatre

Chris Thile & Michael Daves at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Steve Smith & Vital Information at Birdland Theater

Mykal Gilmore at Little Island

Imperial Teen, Man on Man, the Nastie Band at the Bowery Ballroom

We Are the Union, Catbite, Kill Lincoln, Bad Operation at the Meadows

Soulive at the Blue Note

Leith Ross, the Rural Alberta Advantage, Yves Jarvis at SummerStage Central Park

Ibrahim Maalouf, Hermanos Gutiérrez at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park

HR, Reggaelar People at the Bowery Electric

Specialists, This Good Robot, Art Thief, Strawberry Sun at Brooklyn Made

Live Skull, Skull Practitioners, Kilynn Lunsford at TV Eye

The Black Angels NYC, the Hipp Pipps, Flash Cooney & the Deans of Discipline, the Acute, Scott Helland Guitarmy of One at the Parkside Lounge

Blue Wave Theory, the Flying Faders, the Weisstronauts at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Squirrels from Hell at Pete’s Candy Store

Seydurah & Her Avecmoi Band of Blues at Arthur’s Tavern

The Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band w. Clarence Spady & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues

Gabriel Hermida Duo at the Flatiron Room Murray Hill

Kolker at the Bitter End

Sunday, July 2