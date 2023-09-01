The Best Live Music for Labor Day Weekend in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ concerts in the New York City area this Labor Day weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, September 1

Electric Zoo: The Chainsmokers, Kaskade, Galantis, Madeon, Acraze, Excision, Adventure Club, Eli Escobar, the Blessed Madonna at Randall’s Island Park

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at MetLife Stadium

RBD at Madison Square Garden

Ivan Cornejo at Palladium Times Square

Divine, Riar Saab at Terminal 5

A Murder of Crows: Kaelan Mikla, Children on Stun, Nox Novacula, Golden Apes, Ashes Fallen at the Bowery Ballroom

The Suicide Machines, Folly, the Homeless Gospel Choir at the Gramercy Theatre

Speedy Ortiz at Rough Trade NYC

Pearla, Miss Grit, Léna Bartels at Baby’s All Right

Weedeater, King Parrot, Rebreather at the Meadows

Bleeding Through, Enox, Mouthbreather at the Brooklyn Monarch

Belvedere at TV Eye

Catherine Russell at Birdland Jazz Club

Kassi Valazza at Alphaville

Kevin McDonald, Dave Foley, Dave Hill, Julie Klausner, Jean Grae, John Wlaysewski at the Bell House

Felix Slim at Stitch Bar & Blues

Blowdryers Nouveau, the Serotonians, Jules Daud at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Lorraine Leckie & Her Demons at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

The T Blues Band w. Doc French & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

Saturday, September 2

Electric Zoo: Big Gigantic, Alison Wonderland, Gryffin, GRiZ, Zedd, NGHTMRE, Liquid Stranger, Camelphat at Randall’s Island Park

Banda MS at Madison Square Garden

Ivan Cornejo at Palladium Times Square

A Murder of Crows: Ikon, Ausgang, Bestial Mouths, Neon Kross, Topographies at the Bowery Ballroom

Ayra Starr, Bloody Civilian at Webster Hall

Se So Neon at Irving Plaza

The Q-Tip Bandits at Elsewhere

Iris Dement at City Winery NYC

Sinkane at Public Records

The Smoking Popes, Teenage Halloween, Taking Meds at the Meadows

Catherine Russell at Birdland Jazz Club

Thus Love, Flossing, Robber Robber at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

The Vibrojets, Trash Island, the Rhino Chasers at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Emy and the Epix at the Culture Lab LIC

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues

Ricky Stein at the Red Lion

Sunday, September 3

Electric Zoo: GRiZ, Major Lazer, Marshmello, Tiesto, Nora En Pure, Elderbrook at Randall’s Island Park

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at MetLife Stadium

Zeds Dead at Webster Hall

Sofi Tukker at Summer Club

4 Amigos at Palladium Times Square

Emicida, Goyo at SummerStage Central Park

Musiq Soulchild at City Winery NYC

Snõõper at TV Eye

The Bum Babies, Drop Dead Gorgeous, Foul Pride, Untitled Noise Night at the Hart Bar

Walshy Fire at Somewhere Nowhere

Poison Ruin, Success at Union Pool

School Drugs, Non-Residents, Fire Is Murder, Kartel, Dragons at Noon at the Bowery Electric

The Pioneers at Terra Blues

David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar

Monday, September 4 (Labor Day)