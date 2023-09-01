The Best Live Music for Labor Day Weekend in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ concerts in the New York City area this Labor Day weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, September 1
- Electric Zoo: The Chainsmokers, Kaskade, Galantis, Madeon, Acraze, Excision, Adventure Club, Eli Escobar, the Blessed Madonna at Randall’s Island Park
- Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at MetLife Stadium
- RBD at Madison Square Garden
- Ivan Cornejo at Palladium Times Square
- Divine, Riar Saab at Terminal 5
- A Murder of Crows: Kaelan Mikla, Children on Stun, Nox Novacula, Golden Apes, Ashes Fallen at the Bowery Ballroom
- The Suicide Machines, Folly, the Homeless Gospel Choir at the Gramercy Theatre
- Speedy Ortiz at Rough Trade NYC
- Pearla, Miss Grit, Léna Bartels at Baby’s All Right
- Weedeater, King Parrot, Rebreather at the Meadows
- Bleeding Through, Enox, Mouthbreather at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Belvedere at TV Eye
- Catherine Russell at Birdland Jazz Club
- Kassi Valazza at Alphaville
- Kevin McDonald, Dave Foley, Dave Hill, Julie Klausner, Jean Grae, John Wlaysewski at the Bell House
- Felix Slim at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Blowdryers Nouveau, the Serotonians, Jules Daud at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Lorraine Leckie & Her Demons at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- The T Blues Band w. Doc French & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
Saturday, September 2
- Electric Zoo: Big Gigantic, Alison Wonderland, Gryffin, GRiZ, Zedd, NGHTMRE, Liquid Stranger, Camelphat at Randall’s Island Park
- Banda MS at Madison Square Garden
- Ivan Cornejo at Palladium Times Square
- A Murder of Crows: Ikon, Ausgang, Bestial Mouths, Neon Kross, Topographies at the Bowery Ballroom
- Ayra Starr, Bloody Civilian at Webster Hall
- Se So Neon at Irving Plaza
- The Q-Tip Bandits at Elsewhere
- Iris Dement at City Winery NYC
- Sinkane at Public Records
- The Smoking Popes, Teenage Halloween, Taking Meds at the Meadows
- Catherine Russell at Birdland Jazz Club
- Thus Love, Flossing, Robber Robber at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- The Vibrojets, Trash Island, the Rhino Chasers at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Emy and the Epix at the Culture Lab LIC
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues
- Ricky Stein at the Red Lion
Sunday, September 3
- Electric Zoo: GRiZ, Major Lazer, Marshmello, Tiesto, Nora En Pure, Elderbrook at Randall’s Island Park
- Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at MetLife Stadium
- Zeds Dead at Webster Hall
- Sofi Tukker at Summer Club
- 4 Amigos at Palladium Times Square
- Emicida, Goyo at SummerStage Central Park
- Musiq Soulchild at City Winery NYC
- Snõõper at TV Eye
- The Bum Babies, Drop Dead Gorgeous, Foul Pride, Untitled Noise Night at the Hart Bar
- Walshy Fire at Somewhere Nowhere
- Poison Ruin, Success at Union Pool
- School Drugs, Non-Residents, Fire Is Murder, Kartel, Dragons at Noon at the Bowery Electric
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar
Monday, September 4 (Labor Day)
- Musiq Soulchild at City Winery NYC
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. SaRon Crenshaw & Junior Mack at Terra Blues