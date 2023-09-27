Toad the Wet Sprocket & the Big Apple

If you were one of the few who coined Toad the Wet Sprocket as a band of the nineties and not much more, you have missed out on all that Glen Phillips has done as frontman of his original alternative rock act, but also as a solo musician. The songs that were cutting edge have remained timeless – nostalgic in consideration of its media placement, maybe, but not dated. (Some of the band’s hits, as well as some deep cuts, were featured on TV/film soundtracks, including the movies Empire Records, Drop Zone, and Jobs, as well as episodes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Dawson’s Creek, to name a few.)

Still, the music released and the tours embarked on are cherished by fans no matter how long they have been listening in to the eight-LP-and-more career. Outlets like ours and many others get excited at the chance to catch-up with the group. Concert enthusiasts and photographers alike cannot wait to head out to the local performances. The proof: filling rooms on a multi-date tour with generations of listeners, a new feature with us that published last week, and a vivid collection of photographs from our time at City Winery in NYC last night. (See below thanks to our friend Ehud Lazin… and the 20+ song setlist that kept the vibes high and the photos beautiful.)

Photos by Ehud Lazin