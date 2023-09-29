Spiritbox, Papa Roach, & Shinedown Take Over Prudential Center

As described by Brent Smith himself in our interview, The Revolutions Live tour consists of all the A-listers of rock and roll in 2023, and, man, it shows! This tour was one of the most engaging and electric shows any of us have seen all year. The second you were able to catch your breath, the next band came on and delivered an even more incredible performance.

Staring with Spiritbox, they were the perfect balance of heavy and charismatic as always. Courtney, the electric frontwoman, danced along and truly captured the vibe of their music. When she belted out a note or screamed into the mic, all of Prudential Center collectively lost their minds.

Papa Roach was insane as always, too. The band as a whole has more energy in them now than most bands do in their twenties. They are constantly running around and jumping – all the while playing perfectly. If you can’t get hyped while seeing them live, music just isn’t for you.

Shinedown needs no introduction. They tour more than most of their peers and still find new and exciting ways to make the set unique and different. They sound even better than their studio releases and engage with the audience in a manner that feels genuine. They love their fans. No performative BS, they actually love every single fan. In between songs they would high five security, talk to members of the audience, and vocalist Brent even fist bumped me, the photographer, while they were playing live. After the show was over, the band played a rolling credits on the video screens, thanking every single member of production, crew, press, management, everyone. The music alone is so well crafted they deserve every accolade they receive. Beyond that, they couldn’t be more humble people who know how to put on one hell of a rock show!