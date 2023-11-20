The Best Live Music in NYC Before Thanksgiving

Everynight Charley recommends the following 30+ live music events in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other details.
Monday, November 20
- Bob Dylan at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center
- Lil Uzi Vert at Barclays Center
- Eem Triplin, Wolfacejoeyy, Launtrezze, Micro at the Gramercy Theatre
- G.E. Smith, Jim Weider at the Iridium
- Sean Kershaw-SK3 at Cowgirl Seahorse
- The Edwin Vazquez Duo at the Flatiron Room No Mad
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues
- David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Tony Conniff & Band at the Bitter End
- Dirty Water Dogs at the Ear Inn
Tuesday, November 21
- Bob Dylan at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center
- Charly Bliss, Peach Fuzz at Baby’s All Right
- Arin Ray at Irving Plaza
- Scene Queen, Rivals, Sophie Powers at the Gramercy Theatre
- Antonio Sanchez & Bad Hombre, Thana Alexa, Bigyuki, Lex Sadler, Echoes in Proximity, Ampersan at le Poisson Rouge
- Balming Tiger at Warsaw
- Herb Alpert & Lani Hall at Cafe Carlyle
- Des Rocs, Starbenders, Christopher Shayne at Racket NYC
- BRUJERIA, Piñata Protest, No/Mas at Saint Vitus Bar
- Mac McAnally at City Winery NYC
- Tamar Korn and Friends at Barbes
- Alyson Faith, the Pine Cats at the 11th St. Bar
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
Wednesday, November 22
- Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
- Earl Sweatshirt, the Alchemist, MIKE, Black Noi$e at Brooklyn Steel
- Lil Tjay, Fivio Foreign, 41 at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
- Wolfmother, Fever Dog at Irving Plaza
- Zack Fox, Sky Jetta at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Alexandra Kay, Haley Mae Campbell at the Gramercy Theatre
- Herb Alpert & Lani Hall at Cafe Carlyle
- Willie Nile at City Winery NYC
- Wyldlife, Cold Dice at Union Pool
- Howlin’ Hurd at Skinny Dennis
- Michael T. & the Vanities, DJ Twig the Wonderkid, the Pale Moon Gang, Sex Fixx, Reanimators at the Bowery Electric
- Assaf Salhov at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- Carl M. Banks at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- Hans & the Verge at the 11th St. Bar
- The David “Doc” French Band at Terra Blues
- Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Papa’s Dream Shadows at the Ear Inn
Thursday, November 23 (Thanksgiving)
- Clarence Spady (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion