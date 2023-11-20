The Best Live Music in NYC Before Thanksgiving

Everynight Charley recommends the following 30+ live music events in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other details.

Monday, November 20

Bob Dylan at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center

Lil Uzi Vert at Barclays Center

Eem Triplin, Wolfacejoeyy, Launtrezze, Micro at the Gramercy Theatre

G.E. Smith, Jim Weider at the Iridium

Sean Kershaw-SK3 at Cowgirl Seahorse

The Edwin Vazquez Duo at the Flatiron Room No Mad

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues

David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Tony Conniff & Band at the Bitter End

Dirty Water Dogs at the Ear Inn

Tuesday, November 21

Bob Dylan at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center

Charly Bliss, Peach Fuzz at Baby’s All Right

Arin Ray at Irving Plaza

Scene Queen, Rivals, Sophie Powers at the Gramercy Theatre

Antonio Sanchez & Bad Hombre, Thana Alexa, Bigyuki, Lex Sadler, Echoes in Proximity, Ampersan at le Poisson Rouge

Balming Tiger at Warsaw

Charly Bliss, Peach Fuzz at Baby’s All Right

Herb Alpert & Lani Hall at Cafe Carlyle

Des Rocs, Starbenders, Christopher Shayne at Racket NYC

BRUJERIA, Piñata Protest, No/Mas at Saint Vitus Bar

Mac McAnally at City Winery NYC

Tamar Korn and Friends at Barbes

Alyson Faith, the Pine Cats at the 11th St. Bar

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Wednesday, November 22

Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden

Earl Sweatshirt, the Alchemist, MIKE, Black Noi$e at Brooklyn Steel

Lil Tjay, Fivio Foreign, 41 at the Theater at Madison Square Garden

Wolfmother, Fever Dog at Irving Plaza

Zack Fox, Sky Jetta at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Alexandra Kay, Haley Mae Campbell at the Gramercy Theatre

Herb Alpert & Lani Hall at Cafe Carlyle

Willie Nile at City Winery NYC

Wyldlife, Cold Dice at Union Pool

Howlin’ Hurd at Skinny Dennis

Michael T. & the Vanities, DJ Twig the Wonderkid, the Pale Moon Gang, Sex Fixx, Reanimators at the Bowery Electric

Assaf Salhov at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Carl M. Banks at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Hans & the Verge at the 11th St. Bar

The David “Doc” French Band at Terra Blues

Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Papa’s Dream Shadows at the Ear Inn

Thursday, November 23 (Thanksgiving)