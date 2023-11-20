The Best Live Music in NYC Before Thanksgiving

Home
Everynight Charley recommends the following 30+ live music events in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other details.

Monday, November 20

  • Bob Dylan at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center
  • Lil Uzi Vert at Barclays Center
  • Eem Triplin, Wolfacejoeyy, Launtrezze, Micro at the Gramercy Theatre
  • G.E. Smith, Jim Weider at the Iridium
  • Sean Kershaw-SK3 at Cowgirl Seahorse
  • The Edwin Vazquez Duo at the Flatiron Room No Mad
  • The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues
  • David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
  • Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
  • Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
  • Tony Conniff & Band at the Bitter End
  • Dirty Water Dogs at the Ear Inn

Tuesday, November 21

  • Bob Dylan at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center
  • Charly Bliss, Peach Fuzz at Baby’s All Right
  • Arin Ray at Irving Plaza
  • Scene Queen, Rivals, Sophie Powers at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Antonio Sanchez & Bad Hombre, Thana Alexa, Bigyuki, Lex Sadler, Echoes in Proximity, Ampersan at le Poisson Rouge
  • Balming Tiger at Warsaw
  • Herb Alpert & Lani Hall at Cafe Carlyle
  • Des Rocs, Starbenders, Christopher Shayne at Racket NYC
  • BRUJERIA, Piñata Protest, No/Mas at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Mac McAnally at City Winery NYC
  • Tamar Korn and Friends at Barbes
  • Alyson Faith, the Pine Cats at the 11th St. Bar
  • SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Wednesday, November 22

  • Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
  • Earl Sweatshirt, the Alchemist, MIKE, Black Noi$e at Brooklyn Steel
  • Lil Tjay, Fivio Foreign, 41 at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
  • Wolfmother, Fever Dog at Irving Plaza
  • Zack Fox, Sky Jetta at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Alexandra Kay, Haley Mae Campbell at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Herb Alpert & Lani Hall at Cafe Carlyle
  • Willie Nile at City Winery NYC
  • Wyldlife, Cold Dice at Union Pool
  • Howlin’ Hurd at Skinny Dennis
  • Michael T. & the Vanities, DJ Twig the Wonderkid, the Pale Moon Gang, Sex Fixx, Reanimators at the Bowery Electric
  • Assaf Salhov at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
  • Carl M. Banks at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
  • Hans & the Verge at the 11th St. Bar
  • The David “Doc” French Band at Terra Blues
  • Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • Papa’s Dream Shadows at the Ear Inn

Thursday, November 23 (Thanksgiving)

  • Clarence Spady (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • Days of Wild at the Red Lion