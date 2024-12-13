A Glistening AURORA Stuns NYC

Short, simple, sweet, sultry, and sensational – that was December 6 with AURORA at The Beacon Theatre. The atmospheric alternative pop artist took to the famed Beacon Theatre stage for a night we will never forget. She glittered, glistened, and had the audience in the palm of her hand for all 17 songs, especially the swoon-worthy opener “Churchyard,” the acoustic version of “Through the Eyes of a Child,” and the perfectly imperfect encore closer, “Invisible Wounds,” on the piano. It was everything. We have the short, simple, sweet, sultry, and sensational gallery to prove it.

Photos by Nicole Conflenti