Jingle Ball & More Live Music for Mid-December in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, location and directions, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, December 13

Jingle Ball: Katy Perry, Tate McRae, Twenty One Pilots, Teddy Swims, Meghan Trainor, the Kid LAROI, Madison Beer, Benson Boone, Gracie Abrams, Shaboozey, NCT DREAM at Madison Square Garden

Mariah Carey at Prudential Center

Brett Eldridge, Stacey Ryan at the Beacon Theatre

They Might Be Giants at the Kings Theatre

LCD Soundsystem, Fcuckers at the Knockdown Center

Chris Botti at the Blue Note

Samara Joy, McLendon Family at the United Palace Theatre

Kaskade at Brooklyn Paramount

Saint Levant, Lina Makoul at Terminal 5

Quarters of Change, Stolen Gin, aldn Stella Rose at Brooklyn Steel

The Blood Brothers, Saetia at Irving Plaza

Tiny Moving Parts, Action/Adventure, Greywind, In Angles at the Brooklyn Monarch

Cory Henry at Drom

The Thing, Native Son, Malick Koly at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Whores, A Deer, A Horse, Light Tower at Brooklyn Made

Joan as Policewoman at National Sawdust

honestav at Mercury Lounge

Outernational, Binky Griptite at Mercury Lounge

Alexis Ffrench at St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church

Lot 18, Vakili Band, Son of Jacob at Heaven Can Wait

Puma Perl at Catalyst Records

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, December 14

Jonathan Lee at Barclays Center

Brett Eldridge, Stacey Ryan at the Beacon Theatre

LCD Soundsystem, Fcuckers at the Knockdown Center

Kaskade at Brooklyn Paramount

Louis Cato at Brooklyn Bowl

Chris Botti at the Blue Note

The Blood Brothers, Jivebomb at Irving Plaza

The Bygones, Mali Velasquez at the Bowery Ballroom

Zaho de Sagazan at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Infinity Song at Sony Hall

Sunshine Blind at Mercury Lounge

Top Cats at Brooklyn Made

Jon Dell, Olivia Ellen Lloyd, Brian Revels at Cafe Wha?

Tony Trischka at the Iridium

The Narrowbacks at Connolly’s Klub 45

Bella Rios at the Perelman Performing Arts Center Lobby Stage

The Dutch Kills, Tits Dick Ass, Opera, Digamy at Arlene’s Grocery

Copilot, Hushclub, Kaneb Andrews at Drom

Secret Fox, Rockets & Llamas, Tim Heap & the Buybacks at the Parkside Lounge

Clarence Spady (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Mireya Ramos at Arthur’s Tavern

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Sunday, December 15