Jingle Ball & More Live Music for Mid-December in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, location and directions, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, December 13
- Jingle Ball: Katy Perry, Tate McRae, Twenty One Pilots, Teddy Swims, Meghan Trainor, the Kid LAROI, Madison Beer, Benson Boone, Gracie Abrams, Shaboozey, NCT DREAM at Madison Square Garden
- Mariah Carey at Prudential Center
- Brett Eldridge, Stacey Ryan at the Beacon Theatre
- They Might Be Giants at the Kings Theatre
- LCD Soundsystem, Fcuckers at the Knockdown Center
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
- Samara Joy, McLendon Family at the United Palace Theatre
- Kaskade at Brooklyn Paramount
- Saint Levant, Lina Makoul at Terminal 5
- Quarters of Change, Stolen Gin, aldn Stella Rose at Brooklyn Steel
- The Blood Brothers, Saetia at Irving Plaza
- Tiny Moving Parts, Action/Adventure, Greywind, In Angles at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Cory Henry at Drom
- The Thing, Native Son, Malick Koly at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Whores, A Deer, A Horse, Light Tower at Brooklyn Made
- Joan as Policewoman at National Sawdust
- honestav at Mercury Lounge
- Outernational, Binky Griptite at Mercury Lounge
- Alexis Ffrench at St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church
- Lot 18, Vakili Band, Son of Jacob at Heaven Can Wait
- Puma Perl at Catalyst Records
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, December 14
- Jonathan Lee at Barclays Center
- Brett Eldridge, Stacey Ryan at the Beacon Theatre
- LCD Soundsystem, Fcuckers at the Knockdown Center
- Kaskade at Brooklyn Paramount
- Louis Cato at Brooklyn Bowl
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
- The Blood Brothers, Jivebomb at Irving Plaza
- The Bygones, Mali Velasquez at the Bowery Ballroom
- Zaho de Sagazan at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Infinity Song at Sony Hall
- Sunshine Blind at Mercury Lounge
- Top Cats at Brooklyn Made
- Jon Dell, Olivia Ellen Lloyd, Brian Revels at Cafe Wha?
- Tony Trischka at the Iridium
- The Narrowbacks at Connolly’s Klub 45
- Bella Rios at the Perelman Performing Arts Center Lobby Stage
- The Dutch Kills, Tits Dick Ass, Opera, Digamy at Arlene’s Grocery
- Copilot, Hushclub, Kaneb Andrews at Drom
- Secret Fox, Rockets & Llamas, Tim Heap & the Buybacks at the Parkside Lounge
- Clarence Spady (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Mireya Ramos at Arthur’s Tavern
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Sunday, December 15
- LCD Soundsystem, Fcukers at the Knockdown Center
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
- The Blood Brothers, Uniform at Warsaw
- Puss N Boots at the Bowery Ballroom
- Zaho de Sagazan at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Donna Missal (acoustic), Lauren Ruth Ward at le Poisson Rouge
- Jossman, Sharmoofers, Disco Misr at Racket NYC
- Stéphane Wrembel at barbès
- The Hipp Pipps, Rebel Factory, Curtis Suburban, Ruby Dee & the Snakehandlers at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- Ethan Eubanks’ Blues Bangers at Groove