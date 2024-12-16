Excellent Live Music Choices in NYC This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, location and directions, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, December 16

J. Cole at Madison Square Garden

Keith & Kristyn Getty and Friends at Carnegie Hall

Chris Botti at the Blue Note

Fifty Fifty at the Town Hall

Danielle Ponder at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture

Cascada at Webster Hall

The Blood Brothers, Venus Twins at Warsaw

Babyface Ray, Babyfxce E, Samuel Shabazz, Daemoney at Irving Plaza

Zaho de Sagazan at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

NRBQ at the Iridium

Rev. Vince Anderson & the Love Choir at Union Pool

The Emily Duff Band at Cowgirl

Faith NYC, the Silos, Jamie Perret at the Bowery Electric

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues

David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Tuesday, December 17

Mariah Carey at Barclays Center

Chris Botti at the Blue Note

Norah Jones at National Sawdust

The Oz Noy-Joe Bonamassa Band w. Steve Ferrone & Will Lee at the Bitter End

Tommy Cash at le Poisson Rouge

NRBQ at the Iridium

Keenan O’Meara, Molly Parden at Union Pool

Bubble, Tom Clark & the High Action Boys at Mercury Lounge

Puzzled Panther, Pons at the Hancock

Tamar Korn & Friends at barbès

Jack Grace Band at the 11th St. Bar

The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Fat Tuesday Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

Wednesday, December 18

Andrea Bocelli at Madison Square Garden

Zach Bryan, Matt Maeson, Levi Turner at Barclays Center

Chris Botti at the Blue Note

The Oz Noy-Joe Bonamassa Band w. Steve Ferrone & Will Lee at the Bitter End

Toledo at Baby’s All Right

Tanya Tagaq at the Perelman Performing Arts Center

Chris Urriola, Julia Kwamya, Opal Onyx, PASQUA at the Sultan Room, Brooklyn

Leila Abdul-Rauf at Hart Bar, Brooklyn

Charlie Sub & Sound Dogs at Ethyl’s Alcohol & Food

Sasha Dobson at Small’s Jazz Club

Charlie Sub & Sound Dogs at Ethyl’s Alcohol & Food

Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The David “Doc” French Band at Terra Blues

Thursday, December 19