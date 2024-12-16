Excellent Live Music Choices in NYC This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, location and directions, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, December 16
- J. Cole at Madison Square Garden
- Keith & Kristyn Getty and Friends at Carnegie Hall
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
- Fifty Fifty at the Town Hall
- Danielle Ponder at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture
- Cascada at Webster Hall
- The Blood Brothers, Venus Twins at Warsaw
- Babyface Ray, Babyfxce E, Samuel Shabazz, Daemoney at Irving Plaza
- Zaho de Sagazan at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- NRBQ at the Iridium
- Rev. Vince Anderson & the Love Choir at Union Pool
- The Emily Duff Band at Cowgirl
- Faith NYC, the Silos, Jamie Perret at the Bowery Electric
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues
- David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
Tuesday, December 17
- Mariah Carey at Barclays Center
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
- Norah Jones at National Sawdust
- The Oz Noy-Joe Bonamassa Band w. Steve Ferrone & Will Lee at the Bitter End
- Tommy Cash at le Poisson Rouge
- NRBQ at the Iridium
- Keenan O’Meara, Molly Parden at Union Pool
- Bubble, Tom Clark & the High Action Boys at Mercury Lounge
- Puzzled Panther, Pons at the Hancock
- Tamar Korn & Friends at barbès
- Jack Grace Band at the 11th St. Bar
- The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Fat Tuesday Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
Wednesday, December 18
- Andrea Bocelli at Madison Square Garden
- Zach Bryan, Matt Maeson, Levi Turner at Barclays Center
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
- The Oz Noy-Joe Bonamassa Band w. Steve Ferrone & Will Lee at the Bitter End
- Toledo at Baby’s All Right
- Tanya Tagaq at the Perelman Performing Arts Center
- Chris Urriola, Julia Kwamya, Opal Onyx, PASQUA at the Sultan Room, Brooklyn
- Leila Abdul-Rauf at Hart Bar, Brooklyn
- Charlie Sub & Sound Dogs at Ethyl’s Alcohol & Food
- Sasha Dobson at Small’s Jazz Club
- Charlie Sub & Sound Dogs at Ethyl’s Alcohol & Food
- Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The David “Doc” French Band at Terra Blues
Thursday, December 19
- Andrea Bocelli at Madison Square Garden
- Zach Bryan, Matt Maeson, Levi Turner at Barclays Center
- Joanna Sternberg & Friends at the Bowery Ballroom
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
- Debbie Gibson at the Gramercy Theatre
- Gun Boat, Pink Mexico, Desert Sharks, Balaclava at TV Eye
- RP Boo, Dazegxd b2b Intimacy Simulator, Anysia Kym, DJ Ess, New York at Night Club 101
- Chris Bergson Band w. Ellis Hooks at the Bitter End
- Hugh Pool Band at the 11th St. Bar
- Gordon Lockwood at Terra Blues