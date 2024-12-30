Rock the Old Year/New Year with Live Music

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ concerts in the New York City area this holiday week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, location and directions, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, December 30

• Phish at Madison Square Garden

• Gov’t Mule at the Beacon Theatre

• Yo la Tengo at the Bowery Ballroom

• Chris Botti at the Blue Note

• Steel Pulse at Brooklyn Bowl

• Medeski, Martin, Metzger & Cline at Sony Hall

• Rev. Vince Anderson & the Love Choir at Union Pool

• Carl Banks at the Red Lion

• The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues

• The Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues

• Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

• Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

• Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Tuesday, December 31 (New Year’s Eve)

• Phish at Madison Square Garden

• Billy Joel at the UBS Arena

• Gov’t Mule at the Beacon Theatre

• Yo la Tengo at the Bowery Ballroom

• Chris Botti at the Blue Note

• Emmit Fenn, Will Sass, Marty P, Eve, Alexa Spagnola at Webster Hall

• Zhu, Maahez, One True God, Sohmi at Terminal 5

• Gogol Bordello, Crazy & the Brains at White Eagle Hall

• Clyde & Gracie Lawrence at City Winery NYC

• Nation of Language, Mary Jane Dunphe at Warsaw

• Steel Pulse at Brooklyn Bowl

• The Hot Sardines at Joe’s Pub

• Been Stellar, Catcher at Gold Sounds

• Gustaf at Alphaville

• Star’s Revenge, Maxelle Talena, the Josephine Network, TDA at Mew’s Gallery

• Preachermann and the Revival, Les Sans Culottes, Viva’s Rock & Roll Burlesque at Rubulad

• Big Girl, Crush Fund, Um, Jennifer?, Tula Vera at Purgatory

• Mireya Ramos at Arthur’s Tavern

• New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

• The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, January 1 (New Year’s Day)

• Yo la Tengo at the Bowery Ballroom

• Chris Botti at the Blue Note

• Amtrac, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, Jacques Greene at the Kings Hall at Avant Gardner

• Hot Since ’82 at the Brooklyn Navy Yard

• Joseph Arthur, Kevin Devine at City Winery NYC

• Popa Chubby at the Loft at City Winery

• The Lonesome Prairie Dogs w. Lenny Kaye, Tammy Faye Starlite, Cliff Westfall, Jack Grace at the Bowery Electric

• Greg Humphreys at the 11th St. Bar

• Michael Hill (acoustic) at Terra Blues

• The David “Doc” French Band at Terra Blues

Thursday, January 2

• Chris Botti at the Blue Note

• The Oz Noy Organ Trio at the Bitter End

• Buck and a Quarter at barbès

• Sanford at the 11th St. Bar

• Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

• The T Blues Band w. Kelton Cooper & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues

• Days of Wild at the Red Lion