Rising Star bodie Finds Inspiration in Faith & Music

Singer-songwriter bodie never started his career thinking he would end up in the Christian genre, but as life went on, his faith became stronger and that led us to now.

Over the past year, the world saw bodie release an EP titled HAPPY TO BE HERE, which celebrates his faith in God with an indie pop approach to Christianity, and also kicked off his stardom in the world of contemporary music.

His catalog so far is inspirational and life affirming. He lives the same way he makes music, too, owning the world he’s in and looking at things through the lens of faith. (His song “whisper and the wind” is a testament to that, and it leaves such an impact and imprint on those who listen – especially those who have a strong belief system.) He doesn’t want to be boxed in, though, and does not want to be labeled as just a Christian pop star, because bodie really does make his music for the masses and write songs that can – and will – touch just about everyone.

The Aquarian’s Robert Frezza sat down with the budding star to talk this faithful journey of his, the acclaimed new EP, what guides him, and what keeps him positive.

Did you start your career as a Christian pop artist?

No, I wasn’t a Christian artist up until a year ago. I’ve been a Christian my whole life, but I’ve always made secular music for anyone who wants to listen. Through a series of events, my heart changed. I am still writing music for all types of people, but it’s through a Christian lens.

Do you care to be labeled as Christian moving forward in your music career?

You know, I really don’t care. I am only labeled that because I am signed to a Christian label. There is a very important defining genre of being a Christian artist, and that you’d be on Christian radio, in the Christian category, but I write with secular writers and collaborate with secular artists, so it doesn’t rub me the wrong way.

How important is your faith to you?

It’s everything. I wouldn’t be doing music if I wasn’t 100% confident in the fact that that’s where I was called to. I know that’s what God created me for. In short, it’s what gives me why, what, and my how.

Your song “whisper and the wind” is beautiful. What and who is the song about?

It’s about God. I’ve seen God move in big and mighty ways. It really validates and affirms of what I believe in. But it could be a dangerous thing, though, when God doesn’t save my grandmother’s dementia or save my parent’s marriage. Your faith might be shaken. I wanted to write a song where God moves in these mighty miraculous moments, but also in the whisper in the quietness and privacy of our hearts. He’s there the whole time, but not just in the way you thought he would be.

You were featured on Season 22 of The Voice. How did the show help shape your career?

I had a really interesting road to The Voice. I auditioned years back, almost made it, but didn’t. When I didn’t make the final television round, I was privately embarrassed. Years later, I auditioned again and made it to the finale. It enabled me and helped me remind myself of who I was as a creative and artist and what I was supposed to do. It gave me a boost. That was the most valuable aspect. It boosted my platform a ton and Sony Music signed me shortly after. The show is not anyone’s big break, but it’s a magnifying glass of what you are doing already; being exposed to millions of people because I prepared for it. The Voice was very supportive.

What does your EP, HAPPY TO BE HERE, mean to you personally and professionally?

Well, the EP was the first project as a signed artist and a Christian artist. I think it’s the best body of work I’ve put out, especially on the production level. It broadened my scope of what could be done as an artist. It’s the first project from a lens of Christianity. There was a fear of writing as a Christian artist of offending people or putting people off. However, I’m having more people come up to me and say that my music has touched them in some way now. I am writing from the fullness of who I am now.

You blend together indie rock, pop, and even hip-hop together seamlessly.

I grew up in Los Angeles on Pixies, Nirvana, and Blink-182, and then fell in love with hip-hop in high school. I got back into alternative as of a year ago. You can see all the different sides of me in my music.

Where do you see yourself in five years from now?

I hope to be playing big venues in five years and doing what God wants me to do.

Will we see you on tour soon? If so, where?

I am going to be see most of the country in 2025!

I heard that your EP is going to be re-imagined/re-created and re-released in the new year. Is that true?

We have three new versions of “whisper and the wind,” and I am doing a separate pop version, one where there’s a rap feature, and an acoustic version.

Most music today – and artists – are here today gone tomorrow. Would you agree?

It’s important to make music with integrity. Artists today don’t know how to build a career. It’s so easy to go viral and blow up, and there’s no sustainability. I’d rather continue to grow my fanbase slowly and organically. I want to make music that touches people’s hearts rather than chasing a gimmick.

STREAM HAPPY TO BE HERE BY BODIE BELOW OR WHEREVER YOU LISTEN TO MUSIC! FOR MORE BODIE, CHECK OUT HIS INSTAGRAM!