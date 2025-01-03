PREMIERE: Whitney Tai’s Stunning Strength & ‘Simulation’

A pop star and a folk musician walk into an independently owned coffee shop and meet an early 2000s garage band and an eclectic group of young poets. They bond over their love of honest art. “Simulation,” the new single from the rising star Whitney Tai, speaks to all them, as well as hearts and souls everywhere.

Written, performed, produced, and engineered by Whitney Tai herself, the track is the beautiful intertwining of sights, sounds, and thoughts; all of which come from a genuine place of experience and depth.

“You can dig her out, but she’s history now, and what’s been found has some things to say,” Tai sings with passion. “I’m an amphitheater, a marble frontier, voyager of a vast new land, a whole volcano, a million layers, a symmetry you can’t understand.”

It’s the emotional unraveling of a modern rockstar seeped in hippie glam and growing into the artist we are being re-introduced to today. She is whole. She is ready to be embraced. She is Whitney Tai. And with that, it’s an honor to exclusively premiere the brand new lyric video accompaniment:

When we last talked to Whitney Tai almost six years ago to the day, she outlined her goal for the year ahead, which was 2019, and that was “to write beautiful music and tour internationally so that we may connect with the hearts and souls of every city.”

Taking it one step further in 2025, the local songstress is now partnering with the Korean company Kitbetter for “Simulation” to make an exclusive and immersive KiTalbum for it, which is available on Monday, January 6. As intriguing and just cool of an announcement this is, you might be asking, “What’s that?”

“A KiTalbum is an innovative music album that plays on smart devices. It’s convenient to use like a digital streaming service but also provides the joy of collecting physical albums in real life. It is packaged in a small box that contains album-related materials such as photo cards and collectibles. It’s a modern, engaging way to connect fans with your music while offering them something tangible to cherish.”

Another surprise from the gorgeous musician is this: an acoustic session of “Already On My Way” atop a Beverly Hills mountain alongside TommyHatz, complete with the beauty, airiness, and ease that being above the hustle-and-bustle of life can bring. It is dynamic in nature, literally and figuratively, and available now just like the “Simulation” lyric video.

CLICK HERE FOR ALL THINGS WHITNEY TAI, & LISTEN SOME MORE BY VISITING HER SPOTIFY PROFILE BELOW!