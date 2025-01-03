Start 2025 with Good Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 20+ concerts in the New York City area this month. Consult the website or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.
Friday, January 3
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
- Widowspeak, Bloomsday at Stone Circle Theatre
- Albert Lee at the Iridium
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- Danny’s Devil’s Blues, Zona Rosa, Carlo Dano Excursion at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Jack Grace Band at barbès
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, January 4
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
- Michael Shannon, Titus Andronicus, Torres, Ryan Walsh, Matt Hunter, Katy Kirby, Blue Arrangements, Majesties, the Cartoons at the Bowery Ballroom
- Anthony Raneri, Nate Bergman at TV Eye
- Albert Lee at the Iridium
- Femcel, Desert Sharks, Balaclava, Glimmer, Genre Is Death, Big Girl at Baby’s All Right
- Screamin’ Rebel Angels, Danny’s Devil’s Blues, Dying Breed, DensityBlackCat, Bugs & Crumbs at the Parkside Lounge
- The Supertones, Drip 2.0, the TarantinosNYC at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Parlor Talk, Trash Executioner, Lunasmith, Nikki & the Skyrockets at Arlene’s Grocery
- The Record Players at the Shrine World Music Venue
- Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
- Ricky Stein at the Red Lion
Sunday, January 5
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
- Pon Far, Argo and the Violet Queens, Laurel Canyon, Nonequator at Mercury Lounge
- Luca Benedetti Trio at barbès
- Samoa Wilson (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Irish Seisiún at the 11th St. Bar
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- Noé Socha at Arthur’s Tavern