Start 2025 with Good Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley Crespo
Going On In NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 20+ concerts in the New York City area this month. Consult the website or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.

Friday, January 3

  • Chris Botti at the Blue Note
  • Widowspeak, Bloomsday at Stone Circle Theatre
  • Albert Lee at the Iridium
  • The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
  • Danny’s Devil’s Blues, Zona Rosa, Carlo Dano Excursion at Otto’s Shrunken Head
  • Jack Grace Band at barbès
  • New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
  • The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, January 4

  • Chris Botti at the Blue Note
  • Michael Shannon, Titus Andronicus, Torres, Ryan Walsh, Matt Hunter, Katy Kirby, Blue Arrangements, Majesties, the Cartoons at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Anthony Raneri, Nate Bergman at TV Eye
  • Albert Lee at the Iridium
  • Femcel, Desert Sharks, Balaclava, Glimmer, Genre Is Death, Big Girl at Baby’s All Right
  • Screamin’ Rebel Angels, Danny’s Devil’s Blues, Dying Breed, DensityBlackCat, Bugs & Crumbs at the Parkside Lounge
  • The Supertones, Drip 2.0, the TarantinosNYC at Otto’s Shrunken Head
  • Parlor Talk, Trash Executioner, Lunasmith, Nikki & the Skyrockets at Arlene’s Grocery
  • The Record Players at the Shrine World Music Venue
  • Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues
  • The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
  • Ricky Stein at the Red Lion

Sunday, January 5

  • Chris Botti at the Blue Note
  • Pon Far, Argo and the Violet Queens, Laurel Canyon, Nonequator at Mercury Lounge
  • Luca Benedetti Trio at barbès
  • Samoa Wilson (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • The Irish Seisiún at the 11th St. Bar
  • The Pioneers at Terra Blues
  • Noé Socha at Arthur’s Tavern