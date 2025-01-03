Start 2025 with Good Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 20+ concerts in the New York City area this month. Consult the website or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.

Friday, January 3

Chris Botti at the Blue Note

Widowspeak, Bloomsday at Stone Circle Theatre

Albert Lee at the Iridium

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

Danny’s Devil’s Blues, Zona Rosa, Carlo Dano Excursion at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Jack Grace Band at barbès

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, January 4

Chris Botti at the Blue Note

Michael Shannon, Titus Andronicus, Torres, Ryan Walsh, Matt Hunter, Katy Kirby, Blue Arrangements, Majesties, the Cartoons at the Bowery Ballroom

Anthony Raneri, Nate Bergman at TV Eye

Albert Lee at the Iridium

Femcel, Desert Sharks, Balaclava, Glimmer, Genre Is Death, Big Girl at Baby’s All Right

Screamin’ Rebel Angels, Danny’s Devil’s Blues, Dying Breed, DensityBlackCat, Bugs & Crumbs at the Parkside Lounge

The Supertones, Drip 2.0, the TarantinosNYC at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Parlor Talk, Trash Executioner, Lunasmith, Nikki & the Skyrockets at Arlene’s Grocery

The Record Players at the Shrine World Music Venue

Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Ricky Stein at the Red Lion

Sunday, January 5