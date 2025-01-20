Enjoy Outstanding Live Music This Week in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following upcoming concerts in the New York City area this week. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.

Monday, January 20

Laurie Anderson, Marc Ribot, Shahzad Ismaily, William Parker, Bob Holman, Yo La Tengo, Lenny Kaye, Joan Jonas at St. Mark’s Church-in-the-Bowery

Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland Theater

Peabo Bryson at City Winery NYC

Town Cryer, SoulCake at Cowgirl Seahorse

Maya Donovan, Sidney Amos, Jessi Wilkins at Arlene’s Grocery

Rev. Vince Anderson & the Love Choir at Union Pool

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Adjua Ajamu at Terra Blues

Tuesday, January 21

Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland Theater

Yves at Brooklyn Paramount

Bryson at City Winery NYC

Elias Rønnenfelt at Union Pool

Mat Kerekes at Baby’s All Right

Torture and the Desert Spiders at Baker Falls

Tamar Korn and Friends at barbès

Lorette Velvette, deerfrance, Faith NYC at Heaven Can Wait

The Jack Grace Band at the 11th St. Bar

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, January 22

Myles Smith, Tors at Brooklyn Paramount

JP Saxe, Kristiane at the Bowery Ballroom

Yola at the Greene Space

The Dee Dee Bridgewater Quartet at Birdland Jazz Club

Roger Street Friedman at the Loft at City Winery

Vince Herman & Sam Grisman Duo at Sony Hall

Eldorado Slim at the Bitter End

This Is Lorelei, youbet at Baby’s All Right

Maddie Jay, Chanpan at Night Club 101

Toshi Reagon at Joe’s Pub

Leslie Mendelson at Joe’s Pub

Howlin’ Hurd at Skinny Dennis

Lizzie Edwards, Gina Healy, St. Divine at Sid Gold’s Request Room

3rd Man Out, Matt Blake, Carlos Calvo at the 11th St. Bar

Jess Yaffa, Kamila Kay, Celestine Manno at Arlene’s Grocery

Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band w. Kelton Cooper & Michael Hill at Terra Blues

Jason Green Trio at the Ear Inn

Thursday, January 23