Enjoy Outstanding Live Music This Week in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following upcoming concerts in the New York City area this week. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.
Monday, January 20
- Laurie Anderson, Marc Ribot, Shahzad Ismaily, William Parker, Bob Holman, Yo La Tengo, Lenny Kaye, Joan Jonas at St. Mark’s Church-in-the-Bowery
- Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland Theater
- Peabo Bryson at City Winery NYC
- Town Cryer, SoulCake at Cowgirl Seahorse
- Maya Donovan, Sidney Amos, Jessi Wilkins at Arlene’s Grocery
- Rev. Vince Anderson & the Love Choir at Union Pool
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Adjua Ajamu at Terra Blues
Tuesday, January 21
- Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland Theater
- Yves at Brooklyn Paramount
- Bryson at City Winery NYC
- Elias Rønnenfelt at Union Pool
- Mat Kerekes at Baby’s All Right
- Torture and the Desert Spiders at Baker Falls
- Tamar Korn and Friends at barbès
- Lorette Velvette, deerfrance, Faith NYC at Heaven Can Wait
- The Jack Grace Band at the 11th St. Bar
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues
Wednesday, January 22
- Myles Smith, Tors at Brooklyn Paramount
- JP Saxe, Kristiane at the Bowery Ballroom
- Yola at the Greene Space
- The Dee Dee Bridgewater Quartet at Birdland Jazz Club
- Roger Street Friedman at the Loft at City Winery
- Vince Herman & Sam Grisman Duo at Sony Hall
- Eldorado Slim at the Bitter End
- This Is Lorelei, youbet at Baby’s All Right
- Maddie Jay, Chanpan at Night Club 101
- Toshi Reagon at Joe’s Pub
- Leslie Mendelson at Joe’s Pub
- Howlin’ Hurd at Skinny Dennis
- Lizzie Edwards, Gina Healy, St. Divine at Sid Gold’s Request Room
- 3rd Man Out, Matt Blake, Carlos Calvo at the 11th St. Bar
- Jess Yaffa, Kamila Kay, Celestine Manno at Arlene’s Grocery
- Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Kelton Cooper & Michael Hill at Terra Blues
- Jason Green Trio at the Ear Inn
Thursday, January 23
- Venom Inc, Salem’s Childe at the Meadows
- Magic City Hippies, Mustard Service at Brooklyn Bowl
- Quarters of Change, LAUNDRY DAY, Charlie Burg, Sarah Kinsley, Juice, the Thing, Aria Lisslo, Sid Simons, Simone, the Radio Relics, Lark Lepage at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Wunderhorse, Deux Visages at Bowery Ballroom
- Dylan Marlowe at the Gramercy Theatre
- Hank Azaria, Bettye LaVette, Martha Wainwright, the cast of Dead Outlaw, BETTY, Teddy Thompson, Ana Egge, Willie Nile, Martha Redbone, Bobby Harden, Rich Pagano at City Winery NYC
- The Dee Dee Bridgewater Quartet at Birdland Jazz Club
- Quinn Sullivan (solo) at City Vineyard
- This Is Lorelei, Starcleaner Reunion at Night Club 101
- The Ritualists, Kingston and Greystarr, Bad Kitty at Berlin
- Toshi Reagon at Joe’s Pub
- Susquehanna Industrial Tool & Die Co. at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Miss Maybell & the Jazz Age Artistes at the Birdland Theater
- Madi Task, Yael S. Copeland, Cypress at Pete’s Candy Store
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. David “Doc” French & Adjua Ajamu at Terra Blues