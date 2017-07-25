Rubix Kube: The Eighties Strike Back Show – A Tribute To David “Z” Zablidowsky

Rubix Kube: The Eighties Strike Back Show, featuring mighty Trixter guitarist Steve Brown, will be hitting up Irving Plaza in New York City on Friday, July 28. They will be paying tribute to their fallen bandmate, David “Z” Zablidowsky (Adrenaline Mob), who passed away in last week’s horrific road accident in Florida.

Rubix Kube co-founder/frontwoman Cherie Martorana tells me, “This show was to be the ten-year anniversary concert for Rubix Kube and it’s only natural that we make it a tribute concert for David. David was not only our best friend and band brother and bass player for the past nine years, but also our music director and part owner of the Rubix Kube business. He was spearheading not only this Friday’s concert, but he was the leading force behind Rubix Kube Los Angeles, which we launched last year. Proceeds from this concert (and the west coast concert/see below) will benefit the David Z Scholarship Foundation. We intend to award inner city students who share David’s characteristics (and goals and interests) with scholarship funds towards music education, as well as film/photography school and/or culinary arts, David’s three favorite subjects, which he loved and excelled in and was most of all so crazy enthusiastic about.

“There will also be a west coast tribute concert for David on Tuesday, August 1st, at the Whiskey, which will also include many more special guest/celeb appearances to be announced soon. This is just a small testament to how much David was loved and admired in not only the music community, but by all walks of life. He was truly a very, very special, positive, outgoing, young-at-heart and extraordinary human being. A true rare star in every sense of the word, inside and out, on the stage and off.”

Also performing at Irving Plaza on July 28 will be Eric Martin of Mr. Big, David’s brother, Paulie, Eddie Ojeda of Twisted Sister, Rob Affuso of Skid Row, Russell Allen of Adrenaline Mob, Tony Hornell of TNT, Chris Jericho and Rich Ward of Fozzy, John Moyer of Disturbed, Sean Altman of Rockapella, Lucia Marco of Rubix Cube LA, Constantine Maroulis, Jennifer Cella, and more.

For full details, visit rubixkube.com, facebook.com/rubixkubeband, instagram.com/rubixkubeband, and twitter.com/rubixkubeband.