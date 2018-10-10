Rough Trade to Host Gentle Molly Burch

Being that Molly Burch has trained professionally as a jazz vocalist, her songs are a unique twist of modernity and vintage musical stylings. In her music you can find hints of classic rock, sensuality, female empowerment, and an emphatic strength and confidence true to her originality and vocal abilities. The singer-songwriter’s sophomore album, First Flower, just dropped last week to rave reviews, noting her gentleness amidst a bright album. She’s bringing her powerful range of vocals and overall versatility to Brooklyn on October 13. For tickets, go to axs.com.

Coming Soon: So You Think You Can Dance: Live!

It’s the seminal dance competition that has brought in millions of viewers and made millions of fans around the world: So You Think You Can Dance, the 15-time Emmy Award-winning television show that is about to embark on a national tour. So You Think You Can Dance: Live! is bringing the supreme talent of their all-stars, as well as of the Top 10 contestants from Season 15, to life onstage for their fans to come out and see. The tour kicks off in Jersey’s very own Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City on October 13, comes up to the Bergen PAC on October 15, and hits a few other local venues in New Jersey and New York. For tickets, visit ticketmaster.com.

Southern Rock in New York with JJ Grey

The fierce Southern rocker and multi-instrumentalist has been bringing down the house with his soulful, bluesy, rock music for years now — and if you don’t know who he is, you ought to, because his songs showcase passion, integrity, grit, and heart. JJ Grey’s songwriting is intimate and personal, sculpting narratives out of experiences in his life and his hometown of Jacksonville, Fla. He’s got a natural pedal-to-the-metal attitude and his honest, yet rip-roaring songs, prove that time and time again. The powerful, soulful rock music he puts out into the world has made fans of people all over the globe and for all the right reasons. He stops at the Beacon Theatre on October 10. For more information about JJ Grey and his tour, go to jjgrey.com.

Megative is Positive

Can you imagine the sounds of punk, hip hop, reggae, dubstep, and alternative music coming together to create one original, undeniable style of music? I didn’t think so, either…at least, until Megative came into the picture. This New York City based group takes aspects of various genres and blends them together to form a bold new sound that isn’t like anything you’ve ever heard before. It’s a basement party come to come to life in the most out of this world way possible. It’s pulsing, it’s vibrant, and it’s coming to Asbury Park Brewery on October 12 and the Knitting Factory in Brooklyn on October 13. For more information, visit Megative on Facebook.