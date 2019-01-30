Let’s Party Like It’s The 1980s! – Rock Of Ages

It’s been over a decade for Broadway’s “Rock Of Ages” and they’re taking it on the road. One stop will be Easton PA’s State Theatre on Feb. 17. Can you stand 28 rockin’ tunes from the ‘80s? The answer — considering plot, characterization, costuming, sense of humor, lavish set and choreography — has to be a resounding YES. Girl meets boy on Hollywood’s Sunset Strip. They fall in love, dance, kiss and groove to the music of Journey, Night Ranger, Styx, REO Speedwagon, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister, Poison, Asia, Whitesnake, Jefferson Starship, Europe, Bon Jovi and Foreigner.

Prog-Rock Master – The Neal Morse Band

The Neal Morse Band — which boasts one of the best drummers in the business, Dream Theater’s Mike Portnoy — will perform Feb. 13 in Jersey City at White Eagle Hall and Feb. 17 in Westbury, N.Y. at The Space. Bassist Randy George, keyboardist Bill Hubauer and guitarist Eric Gillette round out this all-star aggregation in support of Morse’s double-disc concept album, The Great Adventure (Metal Blade). Morse is a monster: Spock’s Beard was one of the best of the mid-‘90s progressive bands with six albums to their credit. Ditto for his Transatlantic band in 2000. Now in his 50s, the dude can do no wrong.