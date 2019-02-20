YOU ME AT SIX: THE LATEST BRITISH INVASION

U.K. rockers You Me At Six are bringing their powerful, indie-pop rock to North America, with tour stops at the Gramercy Theatre in NYC on Feb. 22, and Underground Arts in Philadelphia on Feb. 23. Surely to be included in the high-energy groups’ sets is their hit single “Back Again”—the funky, upbeat tune from their latest album, VI, which skyrocketed into Billboard’s Top 20 Heatseekers Chart upon its release in October of 2018. Back home in Britain, they’ve just been added to the legendary Reading and Leeds festivals this summer, so be sure to catch them now while they’re stateside and still playing intimate theaters! — Wheldon

THE STEREO HIDEOUT ORCHESTRA RETUNS TO BROOKLYN

The Stereo Hideout Orchestra—the 60-piece orchestra led by Steve Hackman—is returning to the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn on Feb 22. The program will feature Tchaikovsky V. Drake, an orchestral synthesis of Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony and the music of Drake—talk about a mash-up of epic proportions! Among the many guests joining the bill, the Brooklyn Youth Chorus will be making a featured appearance, along with opening act Enzima. The program will also include the premiere of the original Stereo Hideout song “Wolf.” You don’t want to miss this! — Wheldon

KICK OUT THE JAMS… AMISH-STYLE

Amish people are not allowed to consume alcohol nor play musical instruments. Then, like a Christian Confirmation or a Jewish Bar Mitsvah, they undergo a ceremony called Rumspringa at age 16, where they can run free and come back to the fold. Or not. Four of the six guys in the Amish Outlaws grew up like that and never went back. Now they live for rock ‘n’ roll. Their concerts are a real hoot, and if you’ve never experienced them in their traditional Amish clothing, performing kick-ass versions of Johnny Cash, Jay Z, Lady Gaga, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Pitbull, Elvis Presley, Luke Bryan, and the Dropkick Murphys, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet. They will no doubt raise the roof of The MusikFest Café in Bethlehem, PA, on Feb. 22. —Greenblatt

LOOKIN’ LIKE A BOSS

When you check your look in the mirror, do you want to change your clothes? Your hair? Your face? Chances are if you think you share a likeness with The Boss himself, the answer to these questions are an emphatic “No!” Well, now is your chance to put the Elvis impersonators all on watch, as Rebel Supply Co.—the woman-owned and operated clothing and consignment shop in Asbury Park—is hosting a “Bruce-A-Like” contest on Feb. 23, at the Rebel Supply shop on Cookman Ave. If your chiseled face and Adonis-like physique fit the bill, then head on down to Rebel Supply Co. this Saturday. Hey, you never know—maybe Bruce will actually show up and give all the contestants a run for their money! —Wheldon