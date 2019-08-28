Four for One: Slipknot, Volbeat, Gojira & Behemoth

Metalheads, unite! Four of the greatest heavy metal and hard rock bands of all time have joined forces on this end of summer tour of a lifetime—the aptly named Knotfest Roadshow—of which is coming to PNC Bank Arts Center on Aug. 30. Name another time that you’ll be able to see Slipknot’s Corey Taylor and Behemoth’s Adam Darski share a stage in 2019—this is a stellar lineup of bands that will surely awaken the dark god or goddess in all of you! Plus, it will give you a chance to live in the moment with your favorite bands, iconic musicians, and some of the greatest metal and rock songs of all time! For more information on this tour, visit ticketmaster.com.

NYC Welcomes Polo G

Having only truly been on the music scene for the past two years, Chicago-based rapper, Polo G, is still getting his sea legs when it comes to performing on stage. His charisma and talent in the modern hip-hop world is quite infectious. He’s got a homegrown, gritty style and doesn’t fail to let that show on his debut LP, Die a Legend, which dropped earlier this summer and peaked at #6 on Billboard’s Top 100 charts. He’s really just getting started, but fans and casual listeners alike know there is something extra special about his throwback, classic-sounding—but still wildly original—approach to rap music. For tickets to his Webster Hall concert on Sept. 3, head to songkick.com.

Daughtry: Back and Better Than Ever

You might know him from American Idol. You might know him from his chart-topping hits like “Home” and “Over You.” You might know him for being a one of a kind, laid back, but ever-so-passionate rock star. Chris Daughtry fronts Daughtry, a band that is almost 15 years into its career, and is one of the most notable, but equally as underrated, rock bands of the two-thousands. They have five records to their name, each one better and more musically and sonically challenging than the last, as well as a dedicated fan base. All of which will be showcased in full-force at their Hard Rock Hotel and Casino show in Atlantic City on Aug. 31. For more information, go to daughtryofficial.com.

John Eddie Comes Back Home

A Jersey boy at heart, singer-songwriter John Eddie is ready to bring his music back to the state that raised him. Sure, he might be a Nashville-based musician now, but that doesn’t mean that he is any less proud of where he got his start. Eddie is a rip-roaring rock star drenched in the stylings of twangy southern comfort, and when he’s alongside his Dirty Ol’ Band, there is nothing stopping each and every person within earshot from raising their glasses, tapping their foot, and singing along. To experience John Eddie and His Dirty Ol’ Band for yourself, stop by Wonder Bar in Asbury Park on Sept. 1. For tickets, visit ticketmaster.com.

