Red Bank To Host Local Musical Geniuses

Almost 10 years ago, AQ’s own John Pfeiffer interviewed a Jersey Shore mainstay that are recently back and better than ever. Kinderhook are a country rock group that has been gigging around this area since the nineteen-seventies. (When I said mainstay, I meant mainstay.) While they have had a rollercoaster of a career, going from playing in front of 25,000 people in Central Park one year and the almost disappearing from thin air the next, the band has maintained who they are to the core—a group of East Coast infused backwater rockers. The Kinderhook guys are elated to be playing live again in their home state and are excited for fans new and old to welcome them back to the music scene with open arms. (Between an eclectic set list consisting of decade-spanning bangers and Lisa Bouchelle being their truly superstar-level-talent of an opener, it’ll be hard for people to not enjoy every second of the show.) For tickets to their Two River Theater reunion concert on Oct. 20, head over to tworivertheater.org.

Rockers, Clear Your Oct. 21 Schedule

Headlining this way-too-good-to-be-played-at-a-road-house show is Vegas’ own Adelitas Way. This hard rock group has been on the scene for over 10 years and has had the opportunity to play with some of their idols and influences; Guns ‘N’ Roses, Three Days Grace, and Halestorm, to name a few. High energy, memorable electric guitar shredding, and impressive melodies make up this foursome of which is front by Philly’s own grunge rock King, Rick DeJesus. Supporting them on their Stanhope House tour dates are The Black Moods (mind blowing, authentic alternative rock out of Texas) and Blacklite District (South Dakota’s premiere alt-rock meets hip-hop duo). For tickets, visit eventbrite.com.

The Early November at Rough Trade on Oct. 17

Coming to Rough Trade on Oct. 17 is a band that is worth celebrating…. And not because they just hit two decades in this industry and two decades of music, but because they are local indie-rock icons. The Early November are straight out of Jersey and saw the early aughts rise of the emo scene and the post-hardcore, so they literally and figuratively got their act together, sending one single demo tape to one single label: the now deceased, independent Drive-Thru Records, of which housed some their equally as stellar peers, like Senses Fail and Dashboard Confessional. Many of these bands are still killing the game and getting the nostalgic emo recognition they deserve. The Early November deserve that, too—especially from their home state. For more information on the Rough Trade date, visit riserecords.net.

Never Missing A Beat

It’s “Jessie’s Girl” and “Right Here Waiting.” It’s “Don’t Talk to Strangers” and “Endless Summer Nights.” It’s Rick Springfield and Richard Marx, touring together, playing their biggest hits and their deepest cuts in an intimate, acoustic setting, and bringing eighties pop music fan together again. What more could you ask for? The two men are still heartthrobs, still extraordinarily talented musicians, and getting to do what they love. That’s a win in my book! Visit ticketmaster.com for tickets to the duo’s co-headlining shows at the St. George Theater on Oct. 18 and the Wellmont Theater on Oct. 19.