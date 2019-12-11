Metal Mike: Passionate and Unparalleled

The metal world is honored to have such a famed, hardworking, and dedicated musician in their realm of talent. When it comes to passion, intelligence, and heart, Metal Mike is everything and more. Known for his stellar work alongside Judas Priest’s Rob Halford in Halford, Mike is also a well-known, beloved touring and recording artist, a writer, a blogger, a world traveler, and a friend to just about anyone he meets—which just so happens to include Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden and Axl Rose of Guns ‘N Roses. He a creative multi-instrumentalist, but he shreds on the electric guitar like no other, with pure fierceness and no remorse. He’s taking all of that to the Dingbatz stage on Dec. 13, and when we tell you that you have to see this man in action to believe his talent, we mean it. Get your tickets now by going to dingbatznj.com.

Back-to-Back Jackie Evacho in NJ

She became a household name at just 10-years-old when her America’s Got Talent audition stunned just about the entire world. The Pittsburgh native was the smallest force to be reckoned with at the time, with her blonde curls, wide eyes, and voice of an angel. She was a pitch perfect opera singer whose first major label release hit #2 on the Billboard Top 200, making her the youngest solo artist to debut in the Top 10. Evancho, now 19, has become more of a classical crossover artist with immense talent bursting at the seams. Her eighth and latest release, The Debut, reached at #1 on the Billboard Classical charts. The world has yet to get enough of this stellar young lady’s voice, meaning her current tour is selling out fast. Visit etix.com now to get tickets to her Newton Theatre and Levoy Theatre shows on Dec. 13 and 14!

A Wintery, NJ Evening with Night Ranger

For the past four decades, Night Ranger has been making music, touring the world, and contributing their unmistakable sound to film and television. Their style of melodic, yet anthemic rock has filled arenas and curated a sound that has transcended multiple eras of music. Their most recent album (their twelfth studio full-length), Don’t Let Up, brought back the band’s edgier rock ‘n’ roll roots, but still played into more modern style aspects. It’s new, classy, and memorable hard rock at its finest. They’ve taken those songs and more back on the road, as they always do, which gives you a chance to rock out with these legends at Bergen Performing Arts Center on Dec. 13. For more information, visit ticketmaster.com.

NYC Saxophonist To Bring The House Down

Roxy Coss is much more than a saxophonist. She’s a bandleader, a composer, a well-rounded musician, an educator, and an activist. For the past decade, Coss has made New York City her home, after being fixated on the bright lights and big dreams of the Big Apple for years while back home in Seattle. Since the move, her exceptional talent has been able to flourish, playing famous jazz clubs around the city, recording her own music, teaching masterclasses all around the country, and winning ASCAP’s Herb Alpert Young Jazz Composer Award in 2016. Coss’s sound is strong and insightful, giving way to her very own spirited soul and emotional perspectives on life, in and out of the music industry. To experience the music of this intricate artist and female powerhouse in person, head over to Zinc Bar on Dec. 16. Tickets can be found at zincjazz.com.

The Folky and Fantastic Fay Wildhagen

Making her performance debut in New York’s musically historical and eclectic Joe’s Pub on Dec. 11 is Fay Wildhagen. The Norweigan pop singer-songwriter and guitarist has two albums, rave reviews, and an ever-growing amount of festival performances under her belt, which means she is more than ready to wow the NYC crowds. Her unique blend of twinkling riffs and melodic runs intertwined with story and imagery-based lyrics allows for her music to paint a picture and create a feeling, no matter who you are or what your preferred genre may be. Wildhagen is crossing over in every sense: style, genre, language, and country. For more information on her Joe’s Pub show, visit publictheater.org.