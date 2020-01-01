The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience

There are few tribute bands that really hit the nail on the head when it comes to the original band they are covering and honoring. Zoso just so happens to be one of them. For the past 25 years, this band has honed in on their craft, continuing to study the talent and style of Led Zeppelin and create an experience that is as enjoyable, immersive, and authentic as possible. They have taken the golden era of music to heart, embodied the likelihood of Plant, Page, Bonham, and Jones, and crafted an act out of it—one that Zeppelin fans new and old can appreciate. They’re heading to Brooklyn Bowl on Jan. 2 and tickets can be found at zosoontour.com.

Bumblefoot at Dingbatz

From Guns N’ Roses to Asia, Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal has surely made his mark on rock ‘n’ roll. Since he first burst onto the music scene in the early eighties, electric guitar in hand, the rocker had a following. Growing up in Brooklyn, being inspired by KISS, and playing in rock shows and competing in music contests really did prepare him for a generation-spanning career in music. There’s a magic in his musicianship, his voice and guitar blending perfectly to create a hard rock sound that is distinct, impressive, and mesmerizing. Talent oozes out of Bumblefoot and you can see that for yourself at Dingbatz in Clifton, NJ on Jan. 4. For tickets, visit ticketweb.com.

Throwing It Back With SoulShine

With years of training under their belt, a five out of five star rating, and a deep-rooted love for The Allman Brothers Band, SoulShine is the best up and coming Allman’s tribute band in the Tri-state area. Fans near and far are going out to their shows and loving the music, the people, and the experience of the whole night. They put on a spectacular live show, covering the diverse, immense catalog of the Allman Brothers, and bringing fans and friends together in the name of true, beloved, nostalgic music. SoulShine is heading to Garcia’s at the Capitol Theatre on Jan. 4 and you can get in on the musical, historical action! For more information on the show, visit ticketmaster.com.