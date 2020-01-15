NJ To Host Rock Rebels

No band screams ‘New York City!’ as much as The Raskins. Comprised of twin brothers Roger and Logan Raskin, the duo have been working toward musical greatness since their childhood. Growing up in a musical household in the Big Apple showed the pair what a passion for music, art, and culture could do for them. With that lifestyle and realization under their belt, they began writing, recording, and performing their original work with a true rock ‘n’ roll flare. Their sound has the speed and energy of hard rock, but is intertwined with refreshingly melodic alternative stylings, and powerful storytelling lyrics. The Raskins are true to who they are and where they’re from, making Dingbatz the perfect venue to see them at. The Clifton, NJ, venue is a bustling, yet intimate rock haven and the brothers are hitting it on Jan. 16. Go to the raskins.com for more details on the show.

The DIY Icon: Ron Pope

For over 15 years, Ron Pope has dedicated his life to his craft. Being a singer-songwriter was everything the NYU-alum wanted in his life, having been a Bruce Springsteen fan since he was a young boy. Still writing, recording, and releasing pop/rock music, but now based out of Nashville, Pope has made sure to grow his brand and his sound to astronomical heights. He has written music for television, has had songs featured in media, and has had guest spots on TV programs himself. The multi-talented, independent rock artist worked for his success and stayed true to his melodic guitar roots. His return to NYC will be at The Bowery Ballroom on Jan. 18 and it is sure to be triumphant. To get tickets, visit eventbrite.com.

Ghost Light: Unlikely Perfection

They’re an impossibly talented hodge-podge group of modern rock and indie musicians that, since their formation in 2017, have broken the mold and created genre-defying music that is currently sweeping the nation. Ghost Light features guitarists/singers Tom Hamilton and Raina Mullen, pianist Holly Bowling, and drummer Scotty Zwang. Their talents differ, their musical taste clashes, and their performance backgrounds don’t even compare. Yet, throwing them together has allowed for the creation of a highly original sound that every single band member is passionate about, interested in, and can get behind. To experience their style of rock and appreciate their blend of differences, head over to Brooklyn Bowl on Jan. 18. Tickets and information can be found on ticketweb.com.

Supernatural Talent Comes To Asbury Park

The Philadelphia born-and-raised superstar, Son Little, is coming back to his East Coast roots on Jan. 17 as he’s set to put on a stellar show at Asbury Lanes filled with the best of his storytelling, his unique R&B sound, and his magic. He has said that music he create comes from an otherworldly source, “The magic is this well I can draw from; you can’t necessarily see it, you just have to believe that it’s there.” This supernatural power is his true creative genius and musical ability. Son Little is a powerhouse, a beat-driven musician whose lyrical intricacy has made him a favorite of people all around the world. For tickets to this truly musical and magical performance, visit axs.com.