It’s Imperative To See Greensky Bluegrass Live

There are just some bands that need to be experienced live, such as Greensky Bluegrass. They are one of the hardest working bands on the music scene, playing upward of 200 live shows a year, selling out venues such as the acclaimed Ryman Auditorium, and they’re releasing new music constantly. They just dropped Courage For The Road: Fall 2019, a collection of 14 live versions of songs they played out on tour. The tracks are big and beautiful, while still intimate and warm. The band’s stellar musicianship is on full display, highlighting the sweetest moments of their intricately crafted and perfectly mastered pieces of modern Americana music. Go experience it live at the Beacon Theatre on Jan. 24. Tickets can be found at ticketmaster.com. And if you can’t make the show, make sure to listen to their latest live album!

Calling All Elvis Fans!

At the Elvis Birthday Bash, you get not one, but two King impersonators for the price of one! To honor one of the most idolized rock stars of all time for what would have been his 85th birthday, the Count Basie Center for the Arts is bringing a musical celebration to long-time fans. To start the night, actor and musician Scot Bruce will put on his world-renowned fifties-era Elvis show. His uncanny resemblance to the King and spot-on showmanship is impressive to say the least. To close the night is Mike Albert, who is known as “The World’s Finest Elvis Impressionist,” and has garnered praise from some of Elvis’ own back-up singers and musicians. For tickets to this exhilarating event on Jan. 24, visit thebasie.org.

Clifton, NJ: Where WWE and Heavy Metal Fans Come Together

Dingbatz has hosted some of the rowdiest, wildest, and most interesting bands that the Tri-state area has ever seen in its lifetime. A wrestling theme song cover band, though? That might even be new territory for them. The Kings of The Ring are a four-piece band out of Deer Park, New York with a love for WWE that is just as strong as their love for hard rock music. From props and costumes to sing-along trivia and audience participation, a Kings of The Ring show is the most fun you’ll ever have—bar none. WWE entrance songs from past and present are belted out, shredded, and impersonated. It’s a true musical spectacle. For more information on their performance at Dingbatz on Jan. 25, head over to ticketweb.com.

NYC To Host Beloved Country Headliner

When Steven Tyler calls any artist “The One,” you believe him. The Aerosmith front man saw talent in country singer Lauren Alaina when she was just a fresh-faced 17-year-old auditioning for American Idol. Nine years later, the chart-topping musician has made a name for herself in the country industry, having been nominated for multiple Country Music Awards, touring with the likes of Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan, and reaching fourth place on the most recent season of Dancing With The Stars. Alaina is a go-getter, a fierce performer, and creative force to be reckoned with. You can catch the sweeter-than-a-Georgia Peach singer-songwriter at The Bowery Ballroom on Jan. 27. Tickets can be found at eventbrite.com.