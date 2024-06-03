Hot Live Music for Warm Nights in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following concerts. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, June 3

Crowded House at Rough Trade

Bryson Tiller at the Theater at Madison Square Garden

Jeff Beal at Carnegie Hall

Fujii Kaze at the Apollo Theater

Bradley Jaden, Shoshana Bean at Sony Hall

Tinsley Ellis at the Bitter End

Florrie at Mercury Lounge

Grim Streaker, Pure Adult at Baby’s All Right

Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & SaRon Crenshaw at Terra Blues

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

Tuesday, June 4

Hozier, Allison Russell at Forest Hill Stadium

Bryson Tiller at the Theater at Madison Square Garden

Ben Platt at the Palace Theatre

Wheein at the Brooklyn Paramount

Empress Of, Godcaster at the Hall at Elsewhere

Tors, Diana DeMuth at Mercury Lounge

Laurel, Banoffee at Baby’s All Right

Saya Gray, Elliott Skinner at the Sultan Room

Tamar Korn & Friends at Barbès

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Arthur’s Tavern

Bastards of Fine Arts at the 11th St. Bar

Michael Hill (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Wednesday, June 5

Melanie Martinez at Madison Square Garden

Hozier, Allison Russell at Forest Hill Stadium

Ben Platt at the Palace Theatre

Bonnie Raitt at Prudential Hall

Microwave, Origami Angel, Heart Attack Man, Carpool Tunnel at Brooklyn Steel

The Scarlet Opera, Hayes Warner at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Reverend Horton Heat, the Surfajettes at White Eagle Hall

Celebrity Book Club at the Bowery Ballroom

S. Raekwon, Christelle Bofale at the Sultan Room

Melt‐Banana, Tomato Flower, babybaby_explores, the Flying Luttenbachers at the Hall at Elsewhere

Ms. Lisa Fischer at Sony Hall

T Bone Burnett and David Mansfield at the Amph at Little Island

Bobby Mahoney, Steve Conte, Spanking Charlene, Joy Buzzer at the Bowery Electric

The Andy Statman Trio at Barbès

Innov Gnawa, Faith NYC, deerfrance at Heaven Can Wait

Greg Humphreys & Friends at the 11th St. Bar

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Robert Kimbrough Sr. Band at Terra Blues

Seth Okrend at Stitch Bar & Blues

Thursday, June 6