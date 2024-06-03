Home
Hozier at Love Rocks NYC at the Beacon Theatre on 3/7/24

Hot Live Music for Warm Nights in NYC

Everynight Charley Crespo
Going On In NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following concerts. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, June 3

  • Crowded House at Rough Trade
  • Bryson Tiller at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
  • Jeff Beal at Carnegie Hall
  • Fujii Kaze at the Apollo Theater
  • Bradley Jaden, Shoshana Bean at Sony Hall
  • Tinsley Ellis at the Bitter End
  • Florrie at Mercury Lounge
  • Grim Streaker, Pure Adult at Baby’s All Right
  • Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
  • The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & SaRon Crenshaw at Terra Blues
  • Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
  • Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
  • Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
  • Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

Tuesday, June 4

  • Hozier, Allison Russell at Forest Hill Stadium
  • Bryson Tiller at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
  • Ben Platt at the Palace Theatre
  • Wheein at the Brooklyn Paramount
  • Empress Of, Godcaster at the Hall at Elsewhere
  • Tors, Diana DeMuth at Mercury Lounge
  • Laurel, Banoffee at Baby’s All Right
  • Saya Gray, Elliott Skinner at the Sultan Room
  • Tamar Korn & Friends at Barbès
  • New Moon Acoustic Blues at Arthur’s Tavern
  • Bastards of Fine Arts at the 11th St. Bar
  • Michael Hill (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Wednesday, June 5

  • Melanie Martinez at Madison Square Garden
  • Hozier, Allison Russell at Forest Hill Stadium
  • Ben Platt at the Palace Theatre
  • Bonnie Raitt at Prudential Hall
  • Microwave, Origami Angel, Heart Attack Man, Carpool Tunnel at Brooklyn Steel
  • The Scarlet Opera, Hayes Warner at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Reverend Horton Heat, the Surfajettes at White Eagle Hall
  • Celebrity Book Club at the Bowery Ballroom
  • S. Raekwon, Christelle Bofale at the Sultan Room
  • Melt‐Banana, Tomato Flower, babybaby_explores, the Flying Luttenbachers at the Hall at Elsewhere
  • Ms. Lisa Fischer at Sony Hall
  • T Bone Burnett and David Mansfield at the Amph at Little Island
  • Bobby Mahoney, Steve Conte, Spanking Charlene, Joy Buzzer at the Bowery Electric
  • The Andy Statman Trio at Barbès
  • Innov Gnawa, Faith NYC, deerfrance at Heaven Can Wait
  • Greg Humphreys & Friends at the 11th St. Bar
  • SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • The Robert Kimbrough Sr. Band at Terra Blues
  • Seth Okrend at Stitch Bar & Blues

Thursday, June 6

  • Melanie Martinez at Madison Square Garden
  • Ben Platt at the Palace Theatre
  • Teezo Touchdown at Irving Plaza
  • TV Girl, Jordana at Warsaw
  • Sophie Ellis-Bextor at Webster Hall
  • The Dead Daisies, Killcode, Tempt at Racket NYC
  • Aigel at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Monophonics at the Rockaway Hotel
  • Thee Sinseers, the Altons, Benny Trokan at Brooklyn Made
  • Abigail Lapell at Cafe Wha?
  • Rhett Miller, Cheyenne Elliott at City Winery NYC
  • Soulive at the Blue Note
  • Luke Bemand, Kito Bovenschulte, Ryan Liatsis, Flop House All-Stars, FUNGKSHUI at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Sheer Terror, Forced Humility, Stigmatism, Dog Breath, 80HD at TV Eye
  • Actress, Isaiah Barr at Baby’s All Right
  • The Thing, Telescreens at Mercury Lounge
  • Two-Man Giant Squid, Gustaf at Union Pool
  • Razor Braids, Strawberry Launch, Rlyblonde at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
  • Ishmael Levi & the Chzn Phew at Belvedere Plaza
  • Ward Hayden & the Outliers, Golden Everything, the FBR at the Bowery Electric
  • Borrowed Tune, Emy and the Epix at Carroll Place
  • Susquehanna Industrial Tool & Die Co. at Otto’s Shrunken Head
  • Perilous, Lower Power, Professor Damage & the Whim Whams, Running Backwards, Donut City, Zone Rosa w. Rosie Rex at Parkside Lounge
  • The Mark McKay Band at the 11th St. Bar
  • Chris Campion at the Bitter End
  • The Robert Kimbrough Sr. Band at Terra Blues
  • Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
  • Chris Bergson & Ellis Hooks at Stitch Bar & Blues
  • Days of Wild at the Red Lion