The Best Live Music in NYC This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, August 12
- Slipknot, Knocked Loose, Orbit Culture at Madison Square Garden
- Missy Elliott, Ciara, Busta Rhymes, Timbaland at Barclays Center
- Foster the People at the Bowery Ballroom
- I.M at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Russell Crowe at Sony Hall
- Wild Nothing, Peel Dream Magazine at the Hall at Elsewhere
- John McEuen and the Circle Band at the Iridium
- The Adam Ezra Group at the Loft at City Winery
- Murphy’s Law aboard the Cosmo
- Lorraine Leckie & Friends at Pete’s Candy Store
- Luca & the Leftovers at Skinny Dennis
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
Tuesday, August 13
- Glass Animals, Kevin Abstract at Madison Square Garden
- Bilmuri, Driveways at Irving Plaza
- Save Ferris, Kings of the Wild Things at Elsewhere Rooftop
- Inspectah Deck at City Winery NYC
- Hundred Watt Heart, Zebedee at Mercury Lounge
- Puma Perl & Friends at Pangea Front Lounge
- The Bakersfield Breakers at the 11th St. Bar
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues
Wednesday, August 14
- Iron & Wine, Sunny War at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Chris Thile “The Manhattan Variations” at the Amph at Little Island
- Jesse® at Webster Hall
- Black Pistol Fire, Nate Bergman at the Gramercy Theatre
- Monster Rally, Scotch Mist at Elsewhere Rooftop
- Standing on the Corner at the Glade at Little Island
- Maro, Kolumbo at Brooklyn Made
- Activity, Frances Chang, Privacy Issues at Union Pool
- Po’ Ramblin’ Boys at Cafe Wha?
- Vision Video at QXT’s
- Sierra Spirit at pinkFROG cafe
- Somebody Someone at Rockwood Music Hall
- The Christine Santelli Trio at the Ear Inn
- Matt Wiffen at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues
Thursday, August 15
- Future, Metro Boomin’ at Barclays Center
- Stray Cats, the Midnight Cowgirls at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Idina Menzel at the Beacon Theatre
- Nick Cave at National Sawdust
- Chris Thile “The Manhattan Variations” at the Amph at Little Island
- serpentwithfeet, the Missing Element, Beatbox House at Marcus Garvey Park
- Dengue Fever, Salt Cathedral at le Poisson Rouge
- Cut Chemist, Chali 2na at Brooklyn Bowl
- Trueno at Webster Hall
- Omah Lay at the Bowery Ballroom
- Standing on the Corner at the Glade at Little Island
- The Dirty Dozen Brass Band at the Blue Note
- Fred Mascherino (solo acoustic) , Sleep Cycles, Off Guard, Ghost Tour at the Kingsland
- Skorts, Atlas Engine, Noshows at Brooklyn Made
- D. Woods at Joe’s Pub
- Alyssa & Wayne at Desert 5 Spot
- Poundcake at the Bitter End
- The Oz Noy Organ Trio at the Bitter End
- Melissa Mary Ahern, Lu Carter, Amy Annelle at the Francis Kite Club
- Brian Dunne at the Sultan Rooftop
- Gary Edward Kiyan & the Dragon Boys at Stitch Bar & Blues
- The Whiskey Biscuits at the 11th St. Bar
- David “Doc” French Trio at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Michael Hill & Adjua Ajamu at Terra Blues
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion