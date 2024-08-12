The Best Live Music in NYC This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, August 12

Slipknot, Knocked Loose, Orbit Culture at Madison Square Garden

Missy Elliott, Ciara, Busta Rhymes, Timbaland at Barclays Center

Foster the People at the Bowery Ballroom

I.M at the Brooklyn Paramount

Russell Crowe at Sony Hall

Wild Nothing, Peel Dream Magazine at the Hall at Elsewhere

John McEuen and the Circle Band at the Iridium

The Adam Ezra Group at the Loft at City Winery

Murphy’s Law aboard the Cosmo

Lorraine Leckie & Friends at Pete’s Candy Store

Luca & the Leftovers at Skinny Dennis

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

Tuesday, August 13

Glass Animals, Kevin Abstract at Madison Square Garden

Bilmuri, Driveways at Irving Plaza

Save Ferris, Kings of the Wild Things at Elsewhere Rooftop

Inspectah Deck at City Winery NYC

Hundred Watt Heart, Zebedee at Mercury Lounge

Puma Perl & Friends at Pangea Front Lounge

The Bakersfield Breakers at the 11th St. Bar

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, August 14

Iron & Wine, Sunny War at the Brooklyn Paramount

Chris Thile “The Manhattan Variations” at the Amph at Little Island

Jesse® at Webster Hall

Black Pistol Fire, Nate Bergman at the Gramercy Theatre

Monster Rally, Scotch Mist at Elsewhere Rooftop

Standing on the Corner at the Glade at Little Island

Maro, Kolumbo at Brooklyn Made

Activity, Frances Chang, Privacy Issues at Union Pool

Po’ Ramblin’ Boys at Cafe Wha?

Vision Video at QXT’s

Sierra Spirit at pinkFROG cafe

Somebody Someone at Rockwood Music Hall

The Christine Santelli Trio at the Ear Inn

Matt Wiffen at Stitch Bar & Blues

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Thursday, August 15