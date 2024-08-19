A Week of Excellent Live Music Around NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ concerts this week in the New York City area. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, August 19
- Forrest Frank, Josiah Queen at Terminal 5
- All Time Low at City Winery NYC
- Marcus King at the Greene Space
- Mick Jenkins at the Blue Note
- Annie DiRusso at Nai
- The Emily Duff Band at Cowgirl
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
Tuesday, August 20
- Charly Bliss at Rough Trade NYC
- Joshua Bassett, Thomas Day at Radio City Music Hall
- Melissa Etheridge, Indigo Girls at the Kings Theatre
- Ken Carson at Terminal 5
- All Time Low at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- ONF, jnbcanada.com at Racket NYC
- Burnout Syndromes at le Poisson Rouge
- Mick Jenkins at the Blue Note
- Greg Howe at the Iridium
- Tamar Korn and Friends at Barbès
- The Jack Grace Band at the 11th St. Bar
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
Wednesday, August 21
- The Gaslight Anthem, Joyce Manor, Pinkshift at SummerStage Central Park
- Ken Carson at Terminal 5
- Jeff Rosenstock, Chris Farren at Warsaw
- Arooj Aftab at the Glade at Little Island
- Greg Howe at the Iridium
- Kassa Overall at the Rink at Rockefeller Center
- Benny Trokan, Adam Amram, Patton Magee at Union Pool
- Amy Annelle, Christopher + Sienna Sears at Mama Tried
- The Jimmy Carpenter Band at Groove
- Forro in the Dark at Nublu
- James Maddock, Brian Mitchell & Shawn Pelton at the 11th St. Bar
- Jonathan Kalb at Stitch Bar & BluesGordon Lockwood at Terra Blues
- The David “Doc” French Band at Terra Blues
- Karl Schwarz at the Red Lion
Thursday, August 22
- Tate McRae, Presley Regler at Madison Square Garden
- Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, the Outlaws at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- mike. at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Ken Carson at Terminal 5
- Jeff Rosenstock, Good Luck at Warsaw
- SHENSEEA, Funk Flex, Danny Dior at Webster Hall
- Danny Brown w. Frost Children, Lip Critic, Pieri, Feardorian at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Jody Stephens, Mike Mills, Jon Auer, Pat Sansone & Chris Stamey at White Eagle Hall
- Smif-N-Wessun at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Alcione, Larissa Luz, DJ Malfeitona at SummerStage Central Park
- Zsela at the Bowery Ballroom
- Gyedu-Blay Ambolley at Brooklyn Bowl
- dada at City Winery
- Poliça at the Sultan Room
- Eric Bachmann, Jennifer O’Connor at le Poisson Rouge
- June McDoom at the Glade at Little Island
- The Brain Cloud at the Jalopy Theater
- Big Mamou at the 11th St. Bar
- The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues