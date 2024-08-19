A Week of Excellent Live Music Around NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ concerts this week in the New York City area. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, August 19

Forrest Frank, Josiah Queen at Terminal 5

All Time Low at City Winery NYC

Marcus King at the Greene Space

Mick Jenkins at the Blue Note

Annie DiRusso at Nai

The Emily Duff Band at Cowgirl

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

Tuesday, August 20

Charly Bliss at Rough Trade NYC

Joshua Bassett, Thomas Day at Radio City Music Hall

Melissa Etheridge, Indigo Girls at the Kings Theatre

Ken Carson at Terminal 5

All Time Low at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

ONF, jnbcanada.com at Racket NYC

Burnout Syndromes at le Poisson Rouge

Mick Jenkins at the Blue Note

Greg Howe at the Iridium

Tamar Korn and Friends at Barbès

The Jack Grace Band at the 11th St. Bar

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Wednesday, August 21

The Gaslight Anthem, Joyce Manor, Pinkshift at SummerStage Central Park

Ken Carson at Terminal 5

Jeff Rosenstock, Chris Farren at Warsaw

Arooj Aftab at the Glade at Little Island

Greg Howe at the Iridium

Kassa Overall at the Rink at Rockefeller Center

Benny Trokan, Adam Amram, Patton Magee at Union Pool

Amy Annelle, Christopher + Sienna Sears at Mama Tried

The Jimmy Carpenter Band at Groove

Forro in the Dark at Nublu

James Maddock, Brian Mitchell & Shawn Pelton at the 11th St. Bar

Jonathan Kalb at Stitch Bar & BluesGordon Lockwood at Terra Blues

The David “Doc” French Band at Terra Blues

Karl Schwarz at the Red Lion

Thursday, August 22