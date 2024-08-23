Good Live Music for a Late August Weekend in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, August 23

Wallows, Benee at Madison Square Garden

Afropunk: Erykah Badu, Larissa Luz at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park

The Roots, Jungle Brothers, Digable Planets at SummerStage Central Park

mike. at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Santigold at Terminal 5

Jeff Rosenstock, Catbite at Warsaw

Eyehategod, Exhorder, Hans Condor, Funeral Leech at the Brooklyn Monarch

Laundry Day at the Rockaway Hotel

The Randy Rogers Band at Irving Plaza

Why?, Baths at the Bowery Ballroom

The Jerry Douglas Band at City Winery NYC

The Christian McBride Big Band, Wallace Roney Jr. at Marcus Garvey Park

Perpetual Groove, Space Bacon at Brooklyn Bowl

Tinzo, JoJo at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

ESG, Midnight Magic at the Hall at Elsewhere

Poliça at the Sultan Room

Boy Harsher (DJ Set), Blu Anxxiety, Kristine Barilli, Simple Pleasures at Xanadu

World Atlas, My Favorite, Mahogany at Brooklyn Made

Casey MQ, 7038634357 at le Poisson Rouge

Phil Gammage (duo) at the McCarren Parkhouse

Dive Bar Romeos at Stitch Bar & Blues

DensityBlackCat (acoustic) at the 6th Street & Avenue B Community Garden

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, August 24

Two Friends, Party Favor b2b Baauer, Yung Bae at Madison Square Garden

Afropunk: Erykah Badu, Durand Bernarr, DJ Moma, Jenny Hates Techno, Hue, Phunky Nomads, Breezy Supreme, Rebelmatic, Winter Wolf at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park

Sublime with Rome, G. Love & Special Sauce, Sitting on Stacy at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Sean Paul, Lloyd, Mya at Roy Wilkins Park

Power Trip, Ceremony, Frozen Soul, Public Acid, the Final Agony at the Knockdown Center

Kikuo at Palladium Times Square

Colde, Jiwoo, basecamp at the Brooklyn Paramount

The Lox at Terminal 5

Jeff Rosenstock, Oceanator at Warsaw

Sapphira Cristal at the Gramercy Theatre

Cory Henry at Racket NYC

Charlie Parker Jazz Festival: Carmen Lundy, Helen Sung, Isaiah Collier & the Chosen Few, Tyreek McDole, DJ KulturedChild aka Angelika Beener at Marcus Garvey Park

No Stupid Questions, Nautics, Rachel Rose at the Bowery Ballroom

Anaïs and the Hoops, vonnie whatever and the whoevers, Danny Ritz at Brooklyn Made

Zopa, High Flight at Baby’s All Right

Fawn at the Bitter End

Andy Galore and Friends at the Bitter End

Kolker at the Bitter End

deerfrance, Lucy Sante, FaithNYC at the Francis Kite Club

Flash Cooney & the Deans of Discipline, Thomas Simon Vortex, George Gilmore & the Giblets, Dumbshows & Noise at the Parkside Lounge

SoulCake at Pangea Front Lounge

Slash Need, Arly Scott, Tula Vera at 18th Ward Brewing

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Sunday, August 25