Good Live Music for a Late August Weekend in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, August 23
- Wallows, Benee at Madison Square Garden
- Afropunk: Erykah Badu, Larissa Luz at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
- The Roots, Jungle Brothers, Digable Planets at SummerStage Central Park
- mike. at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Santigold at Terminal 5
- Jeff Rosenstock, Catbite at Warsaw
- Eyehategod, Exhorder, Hans Condor, Funeral Leech at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Laundry Day at the Rockaway Hotel
- The Randy Rogers Band at Irving Plaza
- Why?, Baths at the Bowery Ballroom
- The Jerry Douglas Band at City Winery NYC
- The Christian McBride Big Band, Wallace Roney Jr. at Marcus Garvey Park
- Perpetual Groove, Space Bacon at Brooklyn Bowl
- Tinzo, JoJo at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- ESG, Midnight Magic at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Poliça at the Sultan Room
- Boy Harsher (DJ Set), Blu Anxxiety, Kristine Barilli, Simple Pleasures at Xanadu
- World Atlas, My Favorite, Mahogany at Brooklyn Made
- Casey MQ, 7038634357 at le Poisson Rouge
- Phil Gammage (duo) at the McCarren Parkhouse
- Dive Bar Romeos at Stitch Bar & Blues
- DensityBlackCat (acoustic) at the 6th Street & Avenue B Community Garden
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, August 24
- Two Friends, Party Favor b2b Baauer, Yung Bae at Madison Square Garden
- Afropunk: Erykah Badu, Durand Bernarr, DJ Moma, Jenny Hates Techno, Hue, Phunky Nomads, Breezy Supreme, Rebelmatic, Winter Wolf at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
- Sublime with Rome, G. Love & Special Sauce, Sitting on Stacy at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Sean Paul, Lloyd, Mya at Roy Wilkins Park
- Power Trip, Ceremony, Frozen Soul, Public Acid, the Final Agony at the Knockdown Center
- Kikuo at Palladium Times Square
- Colde, Jiwoo, basecamp at the Brooklyn Paramount
- The Lox at Terminal 5
- Jeff Rosenstock, Oceanator at Warsaw
- Sapphira Cristal at the Gramercy Theatre
- Cory Henry at Racket NYC
- Charlie Parker Jazz Festival: Carmen Lundy, Helen Sung, Isaiah Collier & the Chosen Few, Tyreek McDole, DJ KulturedChild aka Angelika Beener at Marcus Garvey Park
- No Stupid Questions, Nautics, Rachel Rose at the Bowery Ballroom
- Anaïs and the Hoops, vonnie whatever and the whoevers, Danny Ritz at Brooklyn Made
- Zopa, High Flight at Baby’s All Right
- Fawn at the Bitter End
- Andy Galore and Friends at the Bitter End
- Kolker at the Bitter End
- deerfrance, Lucy Sante, FaithNYC at the Francis Kite Club
- Flash Cooney & the Deans of Discipline, Thomas Simon Vortex, George Gilmore & the Giblets, Dumbshows & Noise at the Parkside Lounge
- SoulCake at Pangea Front Lounge
- Slash Need, Arly Scott, Tula Vera at 18th Ward Brewing
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
Sunday, August 25
- Pitbull, T-Pain at Forest Hills Stadium
- Jeff Rosenstock, Laura Stevenson, Dro Cardoso at Warsaw
- Nick Waterhouse, Jensen & the Sweethearts at Our Wicked Lady
- This Day Forward at the Bowery Ballroom
- AJ Raphael, Nieman at the Gramercy Theatre
- Ripe, the Free Label at the Rockaway Hotel
- Musique Soulchild at City Winery NYC
- Tambor y Caña, Jim Kweskin & Samoa Wilson, Ali Dineen & Feral Foster, Eli Smith, Juntas Chicas at Washington Square Park
- Charlie Parker Jazz Festival: Louis Hayes, SuperBlue: Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter w. Huntertones, Ekep Nkwelle, Alexis Lombre, DJ KulturedChild aka Angelika Beener at Tompkins Square Park
- One Step Closer at Rough Trade NYC
- Live Skull, Arklight, Clone at Mama Tried
- Bell Shea at Book Club Bar
- The Irish Seisiún at the 11th St. Bar
- Samoa Wilson (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues