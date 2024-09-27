Live Music & Festivals For An Early Autumn Weekend in the NYC Area

Everynight Charley recommends the following 90+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Consult the website or social media of the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, location and directions, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, September 27
- Jelly Roll, Warren Zeiders, Alexandra Kay at Madison Square Garden
- Vance Joy, Tiny Habits at Radio City Music Hall
- Idles, the Walkmen at Forest Hills Stadium
- Tedeschi Trucks Band at the Kings Theatre
- Gladys Knight at Prudential Hall
- Common, Pete Rock at Webster Hall
- David Kushner, Rosie at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Baynk at Terminal 5
- Codiciado at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Alvaro Diaz at Palladium Times Square
- Marianas Trench, Cassadee Pope, Piao at Irving Plaza
- Between the Buried and Me, Hail the Sun, Sweet Pill, A Lot Like Birds, Andres, Moondough, Zeta at the Brooklyn Monarch
- JP Cooper, Sam Fischer at Warsaw
- Zolita, Meg Smith at the Bowery Ballroom
- Reverend Horton Heat, Jittery Jack at City Winery NYC
- Mickey Guyton, Denitia at the Gramercy Theatre
- Manic Focus at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Soccer Mommy (solo) at Rough Trade NYC
- Marc Rebillet at the Blue Note
- Kendall Street Company, Space Bacon aboard the Liberty Belle
- Faun at le Poisson Rouge
- Jalen Ngonda at Brooklyn Made
- Jason Eady, Sophie Gault at Mercury Lounge
- Deep Banana Blackout, Scott Tournet and the Spark at Brooklyn Bowl
- Live Skull, Popular, Avishag Rodrigues, Genre Is Dead at Pretty Garden Club
- Maya de Vitry at Owl Music Parlor
- Val Kinzler, Noha, the ReWd OnEz, Rory D’Lasnow, Angelique Rodriguez, the Brothers Krash at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- St. Divine, Stop Calling Me Frank, Billy Plastered, the Werewolves at the Parkside Lounge
- The David “Doc” French Trio at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, September 28
- Global Citizen Festival: Post Malone, Doja Cat, Rauw Alejandro, Jelly Roll, RAYE, Benson Boone, Lisa, Hugh Jackman, Chris Martin, Dr. Jane Goodall at the Great Lawn, Central Park
- Soundside Music Festival: Noah Kahan, Goo Goo Dolls, Fleet Foxes, Boyz II Men, Grace Potter, Thee Sacred Souls, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Lisa Loeb & Nine Stories, Madi Diaz at Rijah Seaside Park, Bridgeport
- All Things Go Music Festival: Renee Rapp, MUNA, Chappell Roan, Holly Humberstone, Del Water Gap, Soccer Mommy, Coco & Clair Clair, Towa Bird at Forest Hills Stadium
- Justin Timberlake, New Kids on the Block, Tate McRae, Benson Boone, Khalid, Isabel LaRosa at Prudential Center
- Jelly Roll at UBS Arena, Elmont
- Mt. Joy at Madison Square Garden
- Tedeschi Trucks Band at the Kings Theatre
- Alec Benjamin, Matt Hansen at Radio City Music Hall
- DPR Ian at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
- Maluma at Palladium Times Square
- Hatebreed, Carcass, Harm’s Way, Crypta at Terminal 5
- Hayden James, Laurence Guy, Kormak at Brooklyn Steel
- Lettuce at Brooklyn Bowl
- Eric Nam, Henry Lau, Emei, SUNKIS at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Lola Young at Webster Hall
- Marianas Trench, Cassadee Pope, Piao at Irving Plaza
- The Get Up Kids, Smoking Popes at Warsaw
- Sprints, Slow Fiction at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Denizen, the Rikkies at the Bowery Ballroom
- Jalen Ngonda at Brooklyn Made
- Ali Azimi at le Poisson Rouge
- Gavin Turek at Racket NYC
- Marc Rebillet at the Blue Note
- The Silos, Cliff Westfall at Mama Tried
- The Cactus Blossoms, Erin Rae at Mercury Lounge
- Pilfers at Mercury Lounge
- Lostboycrow at Berlin
- Sylo at the Sultan Room
- Oz Noy, Jimmy Haslip and Anton Fig at the Iridium
- William Elliot Whitmore at Cafe Wha?
- Shilpa Ray, Dope Clara, Ranch Ranch, Scoville Unit, Ex Mazed at 18th Ward Brewing
- Toxi Tito, Bad Vacation, the Stivs, Loretta Suede & the Motel 6, Licks, Vamonos! at Tompkins Square Park
- Abby Jean + the Shadowband, Caitlin Starr, Pan Arcadia at Maria Hernandez Park
- Screamin Rebel Angels, Cavegirl and the Neandergals, the Atomic Bats at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Steve Krebs & the Maynard G’s, the TarantinosNYC, Midnight Machines, Bill Popp & the Tapes at the Parkside Lounge
- Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
Sunday, September 29
- Soundside Music Festival: Jack White, Greta Van Fleet, Bleachers, Norah Jones, Teddy Swims, Gregory Alan Isakov, the Kills, Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors, the War and Treaty, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Darren Kiely at Rijah Seaside Park, Bridgeport
- All Things Go Music Festival: Janelle Monáe, Ethel Cain, Julien Baker, Maisie Peters, Samia, Mannequin Pussy, Indigo De Souza, Annie DiRusso at Forest Hills Stadium
- Post Malone at Northwell at Jones Beach Theatre
- Sabrina Carpenter, Amaarae at Madison Square Garden
- Jelly Roll, Warren Zeiders, Alexandra Kay at Prudential Center
- Mk.gee at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Basement, Ovlov, Snõõper at Brooklyn Steel
- Lettuce at Brooklyn Bowl
- Everglow at the Town Hall
- CupcakKe, Aliyah’s Interlude, TOMGIRL504EVER at Webster Hall
- Jon McLaughlin, Leo Sawikin at City Winery NYC
- The Get Up Kids at Warsaw
- John Craigie, Anna Moss at Bowery Ballroom
- Lasso at Irving Plaza
- The Cactus Blossoms, Erin Rae at TV Eye
- Marc Rebillet at the Blue Note
- Clem Snide at the Loft at City Winery
- Joel Hoekstra and Brandon Gibbs at the Iridium
- Diane Lotny w. Scarlet Rivera at the Bitter End
- Lizzie & the Makers, Kelley Swindall, Kris Gruen, Pi Jacobs, Byland at Berlin
- Bastard Skull, End of the Future, Adixion, Jazzrock, B.B. YTK, Skitzopolis, Iconicide, Metalfier at Tompkins Square Park
- The Irish Seisiún at the 11th St. Bar
- Samoa Wilson at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- Stew Cutler and Friends at Arthur’s Tavern