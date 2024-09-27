Live Music & Festivals For An Early Autumn Weekend in the NYC Area

Everynight Charley recommends the following 90+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Consult the website or social media of the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, location and directions, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, September 27

Jelly Roll, Warren Zeiders, Alexandra Kay at Madison Square Garden

Vance Joy, Tiny Habits at Radio City Music Hall

Idles, the Walkmen at Forest Hills Stadium

Tedeschi Trucks Band at the Kings Theatre

Gladys Knight at Prudential Hall

Common, Pete Rock at Webster Hall

David Kushner, Rosie at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Baynk at Terminal 5

Codiciado at the Brooklyn Paramount

Alvaro Diaz at Palladium Times Square

Marianas Trench, Cassadee Pope, Piao at Irving Plaza

Between the Buried and Me, Hail the Sun, Sweet Pill, A Lot Like Birds, Andres, Moondough, Zeta at the Brooklyn Monarch

JP Cooper, Sam Fischer at Warsaw

Zolita, Meg Smith at the Bowery Ballroom

Reverend Horton Heat, Jittery Jack at City Winery NYC

Mickey Guyton, Denitia at the Gramercy Theatre

Manic Focus at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Soccer Mommy (solo) at Rough Trade NYC

Marc Rebillet at the Blue Note

Kendall Street Company, Space Bacon aboard the Liberty Belle

Faun at le Poisson Rouge

Jalen Ngonda at Brooklyn Made

Jason Eady, Sophie Gault at Mercury Lounge

Deep Banana Blackout, Scott Tournet and the Spark at Brooklyn Bowl

Live Skull, Popular, Avishag Rodrigues, Genre Is Dead at Pretty Garden Club

Maya de Vitry at Owl Music Parlor

Val Kinzler, Noha, the ReWd OnEz, Rory D’Lasnow, Angelique Rodriguez, the Brothers Krash at Otto’s Shrunken Head

St. Divine, Stop Calling Me Frank, Billy Plastered, the Werewolves at the Parkside Lounge

The David “Doc” French Trio at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, September 28

Global Citizen Festival: Post Malone, Doja Cat, Rauw Alejandro, Jelly Roll, RAYE, Benson Boone, Lisa, Hugh Jackman, Chris Martin, Dr. Jane Goodall at the Great Lawn, Central Park

Soundside Music Festival: Noah Kahan, Goo Goo Dolls, Fleet Foxes, Boyz II Men, Grace Potter, Thee Sacred Souls, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Lisa Loeb & Nine Stories, Madi Diaz at Rijah Seaside Park, Bridgeport

All Things Go Music Festival: Renee Rapp, MUNA, Chappell Roan, Holly Humberstone, Del Water Gap, Soccer Mommy, Coco & Clair Clair, Towa Bird at Forest Hills Stadium

Justin Timberlake, New Kids on the Block, Tate McRae, Benson Boone, Khalid, Isabel LaRosa at Prudential Center

Jelly Roll at UBS Arena, Elmont

Mt. Joy at Madison Square Garden

Tedeschi Trucks Band at the Kings Theatre

Alec Benjamin, Matt Hansen at Radio City Music Hall

DPR Ian at the Theater at Madison Square Garden

Maluma at Palladium Times Square

Hatebreed, Carcass, Harm’s Way, Crypta at Terminal 5

Hayden James, Laurence Guy, Kormak at Brooklyn Steel

Lettuce at Brooklyn Bowl

Eric Nam, Henry Lau, Emei, SUNKIS at the Brooklyn Paramount

Lola Young at Webster Hall

Marianas Trench, Cassadee Pope, Piao at Irving Plaza

The Get Up Kids, Smoking Popes at Warsaw

Sprints, Slow Fiction at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Denizen, the Rikkies at the Bowery Ballroom

Jalen Ngonda at Brooklyn Made

Ali Azimi at le Poisson Rouge

Gavin Turek at Racket NYC

Marc Rebillet at the Blue Note

The Silos, Cliff Westfall at Mama Tried

The Cactus Blossoms, Erin Rae at Mercury Lounge

Pilfers at Mercury Lounge

Lostboycrow at Berlin

Sylo at the Sultan Room

Oz Noy, Jimmy Haslip and Anton Fig at the Iridium

William Elliot Whitmore at Cafe Wha?

Shilpa Ray, Dope Clara, Ranch Ranch, Scoville Unit, Ex Mazed at 18th Ward Brewing

Toxi Tito, Bad Vacation, the Stivs, Loretta Suede & the Motel 6, Licks, Vamonos! at Tompkins Square Park

Abby Jean + the Shadowband, Caitlin Starr, Pan Arcadia at Maria Hernandez Park

Screamin Rebel Angels, Cavegirl and the Neandergals, the Atomic Bats at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Steve Krebs & the Maynard G’s, the TarantinosNYC, Midnight Machines, Bill Popp & the Tapes at the Parkside Lounge

Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Sunday, September 29